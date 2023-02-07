In a marriage of two trends – the rise of the Adidas Samba and balletcore – TikTok users are threading ribbon through the lace holes of their sneakers, in homage to the theatrical dance style.

Rather than purely being a cosmetic update though, the hack is one that will allow you to update your trainers without having to shell out on a brand new pair, assuming there’s still life in them yet.

The ribbon most popular with people on TikTok is buttery baby pink contrasted against black Sambas and, for less than £5, the end result looks like an entirely different pair of shoes. And really, what’s not to love about an almost entirely new and updated pair of trainers for less than the price of a pizza?