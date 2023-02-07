Want to update your trainers without buying a new pair? This trick is for you
It’s high-time for a new pair of trainers (when isn’t it?), but if splashing on a brand-new pair isn’t in your game plan, try this simple upcycling trick instead.
Just when you thought you’d seen it all, you log on to TikTok only to be confronted by evidence that, in fact, you haven’t. The app, which has become a hotbed of verified microtrends and is now the most downloaded app in the world, has made the case for upcycling trainers rather than buying a new pair. Radical, yes. Desirable and decidedly simple to achieve? Also, yes.
In a marriage of two trends – the rise of the Adidas Samba and balletcore – TikTok users are threading ribbon through the lace holes of their sneakers, in homage to the theatrical dance style.
Rather than purely being a cosmetic update though, the hack is one that will allow you to update your trainers without having to shell out on a brand new pair, assuming there’s still life in them yet.
The ribbon most popular with people on TikTok is buttery baby pink contrasted against black Sambas and, for less than £5, the end result looks like an entirely different pair of shoes. And really, what’s not to love about an almost entirely new and updated pair of trainers for less than the price of a pizza?
Conceived by the brand’s founder, Adi Dassler, in 1949, the Samba was initially designed to help provide traction on frozen ground for athletes. Fast forward seven decades and several redesigns and, in an athleticism of another kind, the Samba has been cemented as 2023’s trainer to watch among the ever-agile style set. The #AdidasSamba hashtag has been viewed more than 95.4 million times on TikTok and, according to Google Trends, searches for the Samba have spiked by 350% over the last 90 days. In short: if you’ve already got a pair, it’s time to whip them out of retirement and start updating them with ribbon.
Images: Getty