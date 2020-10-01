The traditional trench has been updated this season – these are the styles to shop now.
Each season there are new trends to keep up with, key styles to consider adding to your existing wardrobes and cult items to get on board with. We’ve already talked to you about the knit vests that are reigning supreme right now, along with statement sleeve dresses being big news. Sometimes, however, we’re all for sticking to fail-safe wardrobe heroes. You know the classic white shirt you can rely on for everything from work to brunch, the oversized blazer you can wear across all seasons and of course the timeless trench coat. This isn’t to say though that you can’t look to the catwalk for new ways to embrace a classic. Enter: the two-tone trench coat.
Spotted all over the catwalks at the likes of Rokh and Bottega Veneta, the designers created a buzz around the idea of the trench coat with different colour details eg a contrasting collar, cuffs or lapels. And it changed the dynamic of the everyday coat style we all know and love.
Of course, Scandi brand Ganni added some two-tone styles to its new season collections, with this black and beige beauty already proving popular with fashion influencers including Fanny Ekstrand (above). Note: if you prefer a tighter fit, grab this Ganni style in a size down and belt with the tie belt.
It’s not just designers who have updated the key coat style. Asos – who also created the cult checked trench loved by fashion editors last year – have come through with a whole host of two-tone trench iterations. Some of which, are already selling out, fast.
Scroll down to shop the key two-tone trench styles to update your forever wardrobe.
Shop best two-tone trench coats
Asos
Asos is winning in the coat department yet again. Opt for this fail-safe black style with contrasting collar and you won’t go wrong. You’ll wear it with everything from a knit vest and jeans to floaty midi dresses and stomper boots.
Ganni
We can always rely on Scandi brand Ganni to deliver the goods each and every season. This time round we’re eyeing up its two-tone trench coats. This beige number with khaki detail is a classic you’ll keep in your wardrobe for the foreseeable.
Shop Ganni colour-block oversized trench coat at Farfetch, £427
Fashion Union Plus
If you want a showstopper then this beige style with contrasting check print is a winner. In mainline and plus, you can pick up this beauty in sizes 6-28.
Asos
We’ve already spotted this fashion editor-approved style doing the rounds on Instagram and naturally it’s selling out already. Grab the few remaining sizes or save it for later on your wish list so you can see as soon as your size is back in stock.
Coach
For a super subtle take on the trend, this Coach style is a go to. The blue hue with tan two-tone cuff detail is an easy way to update the classic style. It also comes in beige with tan cuff straps, FYI.
Anthropologie
Ticking off multiple trends in one, this cream coat with dogtooth check panels, black cuff straps and tortoiseshell button detail is a an autumn/winter 20 hero buy. You’ll actually be happy to cover up your new season outfits with this one.
Nemozena
Complete 360 degree perfection is achieved with this dreamy style by Dubai-born label Nemozena. Not only does it have the colour split front, contrast stitch and bold button detail, the back is just as beautiful in full length pleats. You’ll wear this at every given opportunity for the rest of time, trust us.
Opening image: Getty
All other images: courtesy of brands