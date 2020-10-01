Each season there are new trends to keep up with, key styles to consider adding to your existing wardrobes and cult items to get on board with. We’ve already talked to you about the knit vests that are reigning supreme right now, along with statement sleeve dresses being big news. Sometimes, however, we’re all for sticking to fail-safe wardrobe heroes. You know the classic white shirt you can rely on for everything from work to brunch, the oversized blazer you can wear across all seasons and of course the timeless trench coat. This isn’t to say though that you can’t look to the catwalk for new ways to embrace a classic. Enter: the two-tone trench coat.

Spotted all over the catwalks at the likes of Rokh and Bottega Veneta, the designers created a buzz around the idea of the trench coat with different colour details eg a contrasting collar, cuffs or lapels. And it changed the dynamic of the everyday coat style we all know and love.

Of course, Scandi brand Ganni added some two-tone styles to its new season collections, with this black and beige beauty already proving popular with fashion influencers including Fanny Ekstrand (above). Note: if you prefer a tighter fit, grab this Ganni style in a size down and belt with the tie belt.

It’s not just designers who have updated the key coat style. Asos – who also created the cult checked trench loved by fashion editors last year – have come through with a whole host of two-tone trench iterations. Some of which, are already selling out, fast.

Scroll down to shop the key two-tone trench styles to update your forever wardrobe.