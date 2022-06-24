There’s no doubt about it, I’m a co-ord enthusiast. There’s something so satisfying about a matchy-matchy outfit that makes me want to wear them all the time. Maybe it’s the effortless factor that means you can wear one without having to think about what they go with. Or is it just because they are absolutely everywhere, this year, more than ever?

Sure, they’re not anything new, but something that feels fresh for 2022 is the triple co-ord. This being, three items that are the same, worn at once. And to illustrate this to perfection, the best way to do it is by embracing prints.