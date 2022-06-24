Triple co-ords are the ready-made outfits everyone will be wearing for summer
- Harriet Davey
- Published
Wearing three matching items, at once, is the summer styling hack you’ll want to take note of.
There’s no doubt about it, I’m a co-ord enthusiast. There’s something so satisfying about a matchy-matchy outfit that makes me want to wear them all the time. Maybe it’s the effortless factor that means you can wear one without having to think about what they go with. Or is it just because they are absolutely everywhere, this year, more than ever?
Sure, they’re not anything new, but something that feels fresh for 2022 is the triple co-ord. This being, three items that are the same, worn at once. And to illustrate this to perfection, the best way to do it is by embracing prints.
To show you how much I’m obsessed with this new all-over print ensemble, here’s a picture of me on a recent (I got back Tuesday, *sob) holiday to Jamaica wearing a Mango crop top, shirt and shorts. I’ve worn it countless times already this season, and summer has only just started. And I have some good news for you all, this set is currently in the sale.
Other high street brands that are championing this new look is H&M with a floral top, shirt and shorts that’ll make for the perfect beach outfit along with Marks and Spencer’s bikini with matching bag or hat. Indonesian label, Faithfull The Brand, and French brand Maje have also got on board with three-piece sets this season.
With no shortage of sets out there, it’s easy to use the formally toddler-only stylish hack of wearing everything matching. I’m all for it, and considering I already own two (I got one from Oysho earlier in the year), I feel as though I know exactly where to shop them.
Keep on scrolling to see some of my favourite triple co-ords that’ll make summer dressing that little bit easier.
Shop triple co-ords
Marks and Spencer gingham bikini top
An easy way to try out the trend is with your swimwear. It’s easy to match a bikini top (and matching bottoms) to a hat or bag, and M&S has them all.
Marks and Spencer gingham hat
Throw on a hat for the beach with your bikini, and go. Of course M&S always goes one step further and this hat has built-in UV protection to save you from the sun on holiday.
Maje crochet top
Hello, hero top. Wear this crochet number with white jeans (as seen above) and choose whether to wear it as a three with the co-ordinating hat, bag or cardigan.
Maje crochet bag
This tangerine, crochet, tasseled bag managed to tick off three micro spring/summer trends in one. It’ll also elevate an east vest and jeans outfit, too.
Maje crochet cardigan
This crochet cardigan has fringed sleeves, just like the bag. And yep, there’s even a matching crochet bikini in this edit too.
Shona Joy 3 piece suit set
Although prints may make it easier to spot the co-ord, a neutral set with matchy-matchy details (in this case, the bottoms) looks just as good.
Faithfull The Brand malibu Casitas skirt
Adding a hint of sunshine into your day, no matter the weather, this yellow set is next on my holiday list. Of course I would wear it with the matching top and shirt.
Faithfull The Brand La Marieta shirt
A short sleeved shirt is basically a summer essential. I would also wear this one over a slip dress with trainers or with blue baggy jeans and sliders.
Images: courtesy of brands