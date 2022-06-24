Fashion

Triple co-ords are the ready-made outfits everyone will be wearing for summer

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Faithfull The Brand Charlita set

Wearing three matching items, at once, is the summer styling hack you’ll want to take note of. 

There’s no doubt about it, I’m a co-ord enthusiast. There’s something so satisfying about a matchy-matchy outfit that makes me want to wear them all the time. Maybe it’s the effortless factor that means you can wear one without having to think about what they go with. Or is it just because they are absolutely everywhere, this year, more than ever? 

Sure, they’re not anything new, but something that feels fresh for 2022 is the triple co-ord. This being, three items that are the same, worn at once. And to illustrate this to perfection, the best way to do it is by embracing prints.

Harriet Davey wearing triple co-ord
Harriet Davey wearing Mango triple co-ord

To show you how much I’m obsessed with this new all-over print ensemble, here’s a picture of me on a recent (I got back Tuesday, *sob) holiday to Jamaica wearing a Mango crop top, shirt and shorts. I’ve worn it countless times already this season, and summer has only just started. And I have some good news for you all, this set is currently in the sale

Other high street brands that are championing this new look is H&M with a floral top, shirt and shorts that’ll make for the perfect beach outfit along with Marks and Spencer’s bikini with matching bag or hat. Indonesian label, Faithfull The Brand, and French brand Maje have also got on board with three-piece sets this season.

With no shortage of sets out there, it’s easy to use the formally toddler-only stylish hack of wearing everything matching. I’m all for it, and considering I already own two (I got one from Oysho earlier in the year), I feel as though I know exactly where to shop them. 

Keep on scrolling to see some of my favourite triple co-ords that’ll make summer dressing that little bit easier. 

Shop triple co-ords

  • Marks and Spencer gingham bikini top

    Marks and Spencer gingham bikini
    Marks and Spencer gingham bikini

    An easy way to try out the trend is with your swimwear. It’s easy to match a bikini top (and matching bottoms) to a hat or bag, and M&S has them all. 

    Shop Marks and Spencer bikini top, £22.50

    BUY NOW

  • Marks and Spencer gingham hat

    Marks and Spencer checked hat
    Marks and Spencer gingham hat

    Throw on a hat for the beach with your bikini, and go. Of course M&S always goes one step further and this hat has built-in UV protection to save you from the sun on holiday. 

    Shop Marks and Spencer gingham hat, £15

    BUY NOW

  • Maje crochet top

    Maje crochet top
    Maje crochet top

    Hello, hero top. Wear this crochet number with white jeans (as seen above) and choose whether to wear it as a three with the co-ordinating hat, bag or cardigan. 

    Shop Maje crochet top with straps, £179

    BUY NOW

  • Maje crochet bag

    Maje crochet bag
    Maje crochet bag

    This tangerine, crochet, tasseled bag managed to tick off three micro spring/summer trends in one. It’ll also elevate an east vest and jeans outfit, too. 

    Shop Maje crochet bag, £299

    BUY NOW

  • Maje crochet cardigan

    Maje crochet cardigan
    Maje crochet cardigan

    This crochet cardigan has fringed sleeves, just like the bag. And yep, there’s even a matching crochet bikini in this edit too. 

    Shop Maje crochet cardigan, £399

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands