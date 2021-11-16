These are the 7 TV shows that most inspired our style this year
From The Serpent to Sex Education, there’s been no shortage of high-octane fashion moments gracing the small screen this year. This is the septet that officially piqued our interest though.
Given the decidedly unglamorous period of locked down life, which occurred at the start of this year, it will come as little surprise that the small screen offered ample opportunity for escapism.
From the streets of 70s New York in Netflix biopic Halston to the upcoming film House of Gucci, featuring an unabashedly 90s-clad Lady Gaga, television offered our locked down selves the chance to escape the reality of our everyday in favour of escapades to different times and places.
According to Lyst’s annual Year in Fashion report, it wasn’t just our hours in front of the small screen that spiked this year, but our respective searches for the fashions inspired by our favourite shows, too.
If the figures are anything to go by, we were inspired by any and everything this year, from Bridgerton-inspired Regencycore to the prim and proper get-ups of our favourite Upper East Siders in the Gossip Girl reboot.
These are the seven TV shows that most inspired our fashion searches this year.
Bridgerton
In the week following Bridgerton’s release at the start of the year, searches for corsets spiked by 23%, with the term Regencycore garnering just north of 105,000 social media mentions throughout 2021.
Gossip Girl
The premiere of the Gossip Girl reboot in July inspired an adoration of all things preppy. Following its release at the start of the month, searches for varsity jackets, plaid vests and tennis skirts all spiked considerably, with uniform-style clothing even appearing in searches too.
Halston
After Netflix released its miniseries on the 70s disco-era designer in May, searches for the brand, Halston, skyrocketed 550% in less than a month. During the same time frame, Lyst noted that over 10,000 searches were made online for halter-neck dresses, which perhaps uncoincidentally happened to be one of Halston’s signature silhouettes.
The Serpent
Another 70s throwback came by way of the BBC’s crime drama, The Serpent, which initiated an increase in searches for the decade’s style staples, including flares, halterneck tops and printed hair scarves. After the protagonist, Monique, sported a teal suit in the miniseries, searches for dupes spiked by 66%.
House of Gucci
Despite the film’s release date still looming ominously at the end of this month, searches for Gucci have already peaked thanks to paparazzi pictures of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver on set. Following the release of the official trailer in August, searches for the brand spiked by 173%, with polka dot and lace dresses specifically, like those worn by Gaga’s character, Patrizia Reggiani, increasing by 100% in particular.
Sex Education
After the Netflix series returned for its third season in September, searches for 80s-inspired wardrobes spiked considerably. Actor Aimee Lou Wood’s character Aimee Gibbs’ love of flared jeans inspired a 50% increase in searches in less than 48 hours following its release.
Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3
Rihanna (thankfully) revived her Savage x Fenty show for the third time in September with a star-studded cast and an even more starry collection of lingerie. In the week following the show’s debut, searches for colourful and neon undergarments grew by 116%.
Images: courtesy of Getty, Netflix and BBC.