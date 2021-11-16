Given the decidedly unglamorous period of locked down life, which occurred at the start of this year, it will come as little surprise that the small screen offered ample opportunity for escapism.

From the streets of 70s New York in Netflix biopic Halston to the upcoming film House of Gucci, featuring an unabashedly 90s-clad Lady Gaga, television offered our locked down selves the chance to escape the reality of our everyday in favour of escapades to different times and places.