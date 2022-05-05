Alongside its now cult-status Tazz slippers, its Classic Ultra Mini boots and its newest waterproof clogs the Tasman X’s, Ugg has firmly cemented itself as a footwear fixture on the feet of Gen-Z. And that shows no signs of stopping just because summer has arrived, given the launch of the Californian brand’s latest shoe: the Maxi Slide.

Championed already by Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie, these sandals are pillowy in their softness and impactful in their style. It’s little wonder that, since their launch, Ugg Slides have amassed 13.2 million views on TikTok already.