It’s only a matter of time before Ugg’s Maxi Slide sandals are everywhere
Ugg’s latest launch, its Maxi Slide, is an XXL, chunky-soled sandal that is about to hit the bigtime.
Alongside its now cult-status Tazz slippers, its Classic Ultra Mini boots and its newest waterproof clogs the Tasman X’s, Ugg has firmly cemented itself as a footwear fixture on the feet of Gen-Z. And that shows no signs of stopping just because summer has arrived, given the launch of the Californian brand’s latest shoe: the Maxi Slide.
Championed already by Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie, these sandals are pillowy in their softness and impactful in their style. It’s little wonder that, since their launch, Ugg Slides have amassed 13.2 million views on TikTok already.
Available in three different styles – the maxi, the maxi logo and the maxi print – these larger-than-life sandals are providing all of the footwear inspiration our Y2K selves are in dire need of.
From Rihanna, Diana Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and even the Hadid sisters, who are known to have the Midas touch when it comes to social media marketing, Ugg 2.0 has a following that can’t get enough of its sheepskin-lined sliders and micro blink-and-you’ll-miss-them boots.
The current ubiquity of Ugg – whether it be the Maxi Slides or the other fashion set favourite, the Classic Ultra Mini – is no surprise given its string of recent fashion collaborations with Telfar, Molly Goddard and Y/Project.
Still not convinced? In just one week last December, fashion platform Lyst noted that Ugg slippers had been saved more than 10,000 times on people’s wish lists, while searches in the last week alone for the brand have spiked by 94%.
Images: courtesy of Getty and Ugg