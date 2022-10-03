In news that will surprise very few people, autumn is here – hurrah! After months of stop-start showers and blistering hot spells, the Big Chill has finally arrived, which means one thing to fashion lovers: Ugg boots.

Having graduated from its once frumpy status to a decidedly in-demand bootie, the humble Ugg has seen its status rehabilitated in recent years, and for good reason. In the same way that we’ve interpreted the cosy sensation of hygge as soups, snuggly blankets and hunkered-down Netflix binges, the sartorial equivalent of this feeling relies heavily on swaddling knits and shoes that keep toes toasty. Enter, Ugg boots.