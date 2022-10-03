Ugg Mini Platform Boots - the style loved by Gigi and Bella Hadid
Meet the new Ugg Mini Platform boot, which is about to be everywhere this autumn

Forget everything you thought you knew – Ugg’s newly launched Mini Platform boots are the only cosy comfy shoe to be seen in this autumn. 

In news that will surprise very few people, autumn is here – hurrah! After months of stop-start showers and blistering hot spells, the Big Chill has finally arrived, which means one thing to fashion lovers: Ugg boots.

Having graduated from its once frumpy status to a decidedly in-demand bootie, the humble Ugg has seen its status rehabilitated in recent years, and for good reason. In the same way that we’ve interpreted the cosy sensation of hygge as soups, snuggly blankets and hunkered-down Netflix binges, the sartorial equivalent of this feeling relies heavily on swaddling knits and shoes that keep toes toasty. Enter, Ugg boots.

Elsa Hosk wearing the Ugg Mini Platform Boots in New York City earlier this year.

On eBay, searches for Ugg’s mini boots have surged by 600%, while over on TikTok, the #UggBoots hashtag has amassed a colossal 318.5 million views. 

Actor Keke Palmer is a fan of Ugg's Mini Platform Boots too.

But it’s this new chunkier model that’s proving particularly popular with Gigi, Bella, et al. – a harbinger, for any eagle-eyed fashion fans, of what’s likely to make its way over to the mainstream. Indeed, the larger-than-life boot’s appeal is clear: to avoid the gradual slump of your Uggs’ soles, a platform is a sensible idea. The style set has been pairing its chunky cosy boots with cashmere two-pieces, which the high street is awash with, and denim midi skirts for a comfort-first autumnal get-up. Should the idea alone of wearing Ugg boots make you feel deeply stylistically uncomfortable, then the Mini Platforms are for you – statement-making without being uncomfortable or sacrificial. In fact, it may well be that this pair of boots is what makes sacrificing comfort for style a thing of the past.

Bella Hadid was one of the first to sport the Californian brand's latest Ugg boot.

Still not convinced? In just one week last December, fashion platform Lyst noted that Ugg slippers had been saved more than 10,000 times on people’s wishlists, while searches in the last week alone for the brand have spiked by 94%. It’s only a matter of time before it’s the turn of their chunky platformed siblings to enter the fashion fore. 

Shop the Ugg Mini Platform Boots here, £165

Images: Getty