Help! I can’t get enough of my Ugg slippers (and neither can the style set)
It’s the polarising brand that refuses to go away, but like a phoenix from the ashes, Ugg is back with a new style and it’s proving more popular than ever.
There are few that have pulled off a rebrand as successful as Californian brand Ugg’s in recent years. Gone are the connotations of yuppified ubiquity that once hovered around the brand like a bad smell and in their place is a new social media savvy fanbase that has helped in the elevation of its offering, which has graduated from horribly drab to decidedly fab.
From Rihanna, Diana Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and even the Hadid sisters, who are known to have the Midas touch when it comes to social media marketing, Ugg 2.0 has a following that can’t get enough of its sheepskin-lined sliders and micro blink-and-you’ll-miss-them boots.
The latest offering from the footwear brand, which are stationed firmly on to the end of the style set’s (endless) pins, are the chestnut brown Tazz slippers, which boast a 1.5cm platform, beatnik-style detailing and Ugg’s trademark woolen lining, meaning toes are never either too hard nor too cold.
In short, they’re souped-up slippers that are simply too cute and too cosy to be resigned firmly to mooching around our homes. Instead, they’re being worn out on the town with tailored two-piece suits (à la Shanina Shaik) and as the final accoutrement to casual get-ups as per Gigi Hadid’s latest ensemble.
Frankly, they’re absolutely wonderful; the perfect marriage of practicality and prettiness, without compromising on either. For anybody reluctant to relinquish the comfort to which they’ve become accustomed over the last year, the Tazz slipper ought to be your first port of call.
The current ubiquity of Ugg – whether it be the Tazz slippers or the other fashion set favourite, the Classic Ultra Mini – is no surprise given its string of recent fashion collaborations with Telfar, Molly Goddard and Y/Project.
Still not convinced? In just one week last December, fashion platform Lyst noted that Ugg slippers had been saved more than 10,000 times on people’s wish lists, while searches in the last week alone for the brand have spiked by 94%.
Images: courtesy of Getty and Ugg.