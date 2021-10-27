There are few that have pulled off a rebrand as successful as Californian brand Ugg’s in recent years. Gone are the connotations of yuppified ubiquity that once hovered around the brand like a bad smell and in their place is a new social media savvy fanbase that has helped in the elevation of its offering, which has graduated from horribly drab to decidedly fab.

From Rihanna, Diana Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and even the Hadid sisters, who are known to have the Midas touch when it comes to social media marketing, Ugg 2.0 has a following that can’t get enough of its sheepskin-lined sliders and micro blink-and-you’ll-miss-them boots.