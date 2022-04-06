Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s estimated that 4.3 million children have been displaced — more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population, which is precisely why Kyiv-based brand Sleeper is pivoting its practices to support youths in its home nation.

During the month of April, Sleeper will donate proceeds from all of its online sales to Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, Ohmatdyt, which provides urgent and highly specialised medical assistance to children from all regions of the country.