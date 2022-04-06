"Our children are our future”: Ukrainian brand Sleeper is donating proceeds from its online sales to charities supporting youths impacted by war
The Kyiv-based brand is donating proceeds from all of its online sales during the month of April to Ohmatdyt, Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital.
Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s estimated that 4.3 million children have been displaced — more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population, which is precisely why Kyiv-based brand Sleeper is pivoting its practices to support youths in its home nation.
During the month of April, Sleeper will donate proceeds from all of its online sales to Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, Ohmatdyt, which provides urgent and highly specialised medical assistance to children from all regions of the country.
“The opportunity to be helpful to others forms a big value, adding meaningfulness to our life. We are glad to be useful to the main children’s hospital of Kyiv, a place where our doctors carry out the most complicated operations, make the miracle real and demonstrate a true master-class,” says the brand’s co-founder Kate Zubareva.
According to the brand, the “majority” of its team are young women, many of whom are mothers themselves, which is why this particular initiative was favoured by the brand.
“At the moment, the hospital needs our help because the current situation in Ukraine has drastically increased the urge for children’s treatment,” adds the brand’s co-founder Asya Varetsa. “And it is towards this aim that Sleeper will focus all of its efforts in April.”
