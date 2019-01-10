Valentine’s day is around the corner, but what do you do if you haven’t been seeing your date for very long? Or, perhaps, if your partner isn’t a big fan of mushy displays of love, and has asked to keep presents to a minimum?

Finding a Valentine’s day present that acts as a cute token, but also isn’t a complete waste of coppers is tricky. Luckily for you, we’ve come up with an adorable selection of gift ideas that and won’t get immediately chucked in the bin - all for under £10. You could even pair it with one of these hilarious anti-Valentine’s day cards for extra funny points.