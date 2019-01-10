Valentine’s day gift guide: genuinely cute gifts for under £10

Not sure what to get the partner that doesn’t buy into the day of love? Don’t worry, our Valentine’s day under £10 gift guide is here to help. 

Valentine’s day is around the corner, but what do you do if you haven’t been seeing your date for very long? Or, perhaps, if your partner isn’t a big fan of mushy displays of love, and has asked to keep presents to a minimum?

Finding a Valentine’s day present that acts as a cute token, but also isn’t a complete waste of coppers is tricky. Luckily for you, we’ve come up with an adorable selection of gift ideas that and won’t get immediately chucked in the bin - all for under £10.  You could even pair it with one of these hilarious anti-Valentine’s day cards for extra funny points.

Liberty London dark chocolate bar, £7.95

Aesop rosehip seed lip cream, £9

Oliver Bonas heart metal keyring, £4.50

Ban.do compliment card set, £6

Arket cabbage bowl, £7

Le Labo lip balm, £10

Ark at Liberty London nudist tattooed woman bookmark, £9

Frida Kahlo pocket book of wisdom, £5.99

Just my type pin badge, £5.99

Velvets Are Blue beer, £3

Copenhagen city guide, £8

HAY gold ballpoint pen, £5

Paris page markers, £7

Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne truffles, £5

Alice in Wonderland pencils, £5.50

Redwing leather protector, £8

Feeling inspired to splurge a little more? Take a look at our under £50 and under £100 Valentine’s Day gift guides too. 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

