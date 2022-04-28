Uniqlo’s upcoming designer collaboration with Marni is by far its best yet

This has shaped up to be quite the year already for Marni, which unveiled its debut digital collection, dubbed WearWeAre at the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week, which took place earlier this year.

“I don’t consider ‘virtuality’ as a way to detach from reality, but as a different means to explore human experience,” Risso said of the collection. “We’re offering users a new point of view and a new entry-point to engage with content in a very personal and immersive way.”

The Italian label also joined forces in March with earth-first footwear brand Veja for a limited-edition conscious collaboration that fused Marni’s sartorial playfulness with Veja’s innovative sensibility.

Uniqlo x Marni launches on 19 May. Prices start from £12.90