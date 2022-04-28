Uniqlo’s upcoming designer collaboration with Marni is by far its best yet
The sun-filled collection marks the first collaboration between Italian heritage brand Marni and Uniqlo.
In the realm of stellar collaborations, few have resulted in getting the tongues of fashion insiders wagging more vociferously than the unveiling of Uniqlo’s upcoming designer collaborator.
The Japanese apparel company, revered for its high-quality basics and utilitarian approach to dressing, has joined forces with Italian heritage brand Marni for the first collaborative effort between the pair.
The 20-piece collection is imbued with the signature 70s aesthetic for which Marni is revered, all with the sartorial sensibility of Uniqlo’s forever basics. It’s a capsule collection for the times, brimming with fun bursts of big and bright colours and plenty of sepia-toned florals.
Francesco Risso, creative director at Marni, says of the collection: “I’ve been hugely excited about this collaboration since the start. I love our interpretation that combines Uniqlo’s integrity with Marni’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit. I really hope that wearers feel good, that they feel themselves and that they feel free.”
Previous designer collaborators which have been tapped by Uniqlo include JW Anderson, which first joined forces with the retailer in 2017 for a string of sell-out collections, Jil Sander and Keith Haring.
This has shaped up to be quite the year already for Marni, which unveiled its debut digital collection, dubbed WearWeAre at the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week, which took place earlier this year.
“I don’t consider ‘virtuality’ as a way to detach from reality, but as a different means to explore human experience,” Risso said of the collection. “We’re offering users a new point of view and a new entry-point to engage with content in a very personal and immersive way.”
The Italian label also joined forces in March with earth-first footwear brand Veja for a limited-edition conscious collaboration that fused Marni’s sartorial playfulness with Veja’s innovative sensibility.
Uniqlo x Marni launches on 19 May. Prices start from £12.90
Images: courtesy of Veja and Uniqlo.