It’s back to school, back to work, back to the office time. The temperature’s dropped, the sun is reining in her once-frequent appearances and the sanguine laziness of summer is all but a distant memory.

Granted, you may look back fondly on a time when you were lounging alfresco with a glass of something cold in hand, but there are hidden virtues to be found lying in the wings of autumn and its sharper, colder, more bracing sibling, winter.