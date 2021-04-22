Fashion

Uniqlo x JW Anderson: what to shop from the new collection

The 27-piece collection spotlights easy, breezy fabrics and silhouettes with optimal throw-on-and-go appeal.

When it comes to coveted collaborations, few come close to JW Anderson’s ongoing partnership with Uniqlo.

The creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe has been collaborating with Uniqlo since autumn 2017 and each pared-back, impossibly chic collection has proved a sell-out success among the fashion cognoscenti. Luckily for our summer wardrobes then, the pair’s first collaboration of what has so far been a topsy-turvy 2021 launches today.

Named Threads in Bloom, the nature-infused collection was inspired by the wildflowers of British artists Cedric Morris and Hannah Gluckstein, and draws on Anderson’s optimism of being able to venture outside once again.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Uniqlo x JW Anderson

“I was really thinking of spring when I was working on this collection,” says Anderson, “We were all staying inside and I was looking forward to when we could venture out again.”

The 27-piece collection, which incorporates both menswear and womenswear, features a bevy of T-shirts, blouses, hats and tote bags in an array of earthy hues (think: khakis, browns and ivories.) Anderson, who hails from Northern Ireland, intentionally injected a homespun, bohemian feel into the collection by centering embroidery as a key element of it, because craft is “very important” to the him, as seen by anybody who followed that viral Harry Styles cardigan which came by way of the designer last year.

For those yearning for billowy silhouettes and easy, breezy fabrics such as linen and seersucker, this is the collection for you. Here’s what we’re adding to our baskets bella pronto.  