Uniqlo x JW Anderson: what to shop from the new collection
The 27-piece collection spotlights easy, breezy fabrics and silhouettes with optimal throw-on-and-go appeal.
When it comes to coveted collaborations, few come close to JW Anderson’s ongoing partnership with Uniqlo.
The creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe has been collaborating with Uniqlo since autumn 2017 and each pared-back, impossibly chic collection has proved a sell-out success among the fashion cognoscenti. Luckily for our summer wardrobes then, the pair’s first collaboration of what has so far been a topsy-turvy 2021 launches today.
Named Threads in Bloom, the nature-infused collection was inspired by the wildflowers of British artists Cedric Morris and Hannah Gluckstein, and draws on Anderson’s optimism of being able to venture outside once again.
“I was really thinking of spring when I was working on this collection,” says Anderson, “We were all staying inside and I was looking forward to when we could venture out again.”
The 27-piece collection, which incorporates both menswear and womenswear, features a bevy of T-shirts, blouses, hats and tote bags in an array of earthy hues (think: khakis, browns and ivories.) Anderson, who hails from Northern Ireland, intentionally injected a homespun, bohemian feel into the collection by centering embroidery as a key element of it, because craft is “very important” to the him, as seen by anybody who followed that viral Harry Styles cardigan which came by way of the designer last year.
For those yearning for billowy silhouettes and easy, breezy fabrics such as linen and seersucker, this is the collection for you. Here’s what we’re adding to our baskets bella pronto.
JW Anderson Striped 3/4 Sleeve Seersucker Shirt
Look at a seersucker shirt as your sunny-weather friend which makes getting dressed every morning as easy as 1, 2, 3.
Shop JW Anderson Striped 3/4 Sleeve Seersucker Shirt, £29.90
JW Anderson Easy Wide Leg Trousers
As recently confirmed by TikTok, tight-fitting skinny jeans are out, and baggy trousers are in. Our legs are rejoicing, and will be even more so when sporting this pair of navy pull-ons.
JW Anderson Washed Cotton Cap
Baseball caps are back in business this summer, so we’ll be adding this washed denim iteration to our baskets ASAP.
JW Anderson Cotton Blanket Stitched Half Sleeved T-Shirt
A simple t-shirt is the backbone of every wardrobe, and this ivory offering is a perfect example.
Shop JW Anderson Cotton Blanket Stitched Half Sleeved T-Shirt, £14.90
JW Anderson Ribbed Socks
The epitome of a springtime sock, this banana yellow pair come complete with a dainty daisy embroidery; cute enough to pull ours up nice and high, without a doubt.