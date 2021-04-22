“I was really thinking of spring when I was working on this collection,” says Anderson, “We were all staying inside and I was looking forward to when we could venture out again.”

The 27-piece collection, which incorporates both menswear and womenswear, features a bevy of T-shirts, blouses, hats and tote bags in an array of earthy hues (think: khakis, browns and ivories.) Anderson, who hails from Northern Ireland, intentionally injected a homespun, bohemian feel into the collection by centering embroidery as a key element of it, because craft is “very important” to the him, as seen by anybody who followed that viral Harry Styles cardigan which came by way of the designer last year.

For those yearning for billowy silhouettes and easy, breezy fabrics such as linen and seersucker, this is the collection for you. Here’s what we’re adding to our baskets bella pronto.