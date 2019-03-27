Fashion

Mother’s day gift guide: thoughtful ideas that she won’t be expecting

Megan Murray
It’s time to treat your mum to something special. Welcome to our guide of truly lovely gifts for Mother’s day, and be prepared to want them all for yourself.       

She might be one of the most important people in our lives, but mums only get one official day of recognition a year. So we say, let’s make it a bloody good one.

We know the hunt to find a thoughtful Mother’s day gift can be a tricky one (especially when every shop is filled with twee, samey merchandise), so we’ve consulted our experts in food, fashion and culture to come up with a list of Mother’s day gift ideas that will make your mum glow with glee.

Scroll on, for ideas on delicious foodie treats, indulgent beauty products and aesthetically-pleasing reads, that should bring a smile to her face and secure your place as the favourite (although we’re sure you already are).

  • London cheese and mulled wine tour

    Mother's day gifts: cheese and wine tour
    Mother's day gifts: cheese and wine tour

    We’re sure that of everything you could buy for your mum, what she’d most enjoy would be spending some good ol’ fashioned quality time with you. So, why not really make her dreams come true and take her on a magical tour of London’s best cheeses, visiting specialist shops and delis for two and a half hours across the capital. 

    You’ll meet at 11.45am near Green Park and try the likes of rich Stilton, baked Camembert and rare prosecco cheese in a plethora of locations until 2.30pm. 

    Shop London Cheese and Mulled Wine Tour at Klook, £21.25

    Buy it now

  • Ginking Rose

    Mother's day gifts: Rose Ginking
    Mother's day gifts: Rose Ginking

    Ginking is the revolutionary alcohol brand which infuses English wine with London dry gin, with a mix of delicious botanicals to boot. The rose version is our favourite, thanks to the sweet yet tangy taste.

    Shop Ginking Rose at Helver Wines, £12.95

    Buy it now

  • Faded Glamour: inspirational interiors and beautiful homes by Pearl Lowe

    Mother's day gifts: Faded Glamour
    Mother's day gifts: Faded Glamour

    Pearl Lowe’s interior design tome will not only help you create gorgeous things, it’s pretty enough to be ornamental itself. Vintage magpies will adore the muted pastel tones she uses throughout, as well as the contrasting fabrics and patterns. 

    Shop Faded Glamour: inspirational interiors and beautiful homes by Pearl Lowe (Ryland, Peters & Small Ltd) at Waterstones, £19.99

    Buy it now

  • Jo Malone velvet rose and oud hair mist

    Mother's Day gifts: Jo Malone velvet rose and oud

    Sometimes the best gifts are those slightly more niche, indulgent presents that you might not splash out on yourself. So, although your mum might have a favourite fragrance already, introducing her to a mist especially for her hair feels like a real treat. We adore the velvet rose and oud scent from Jo Malone, it’s both sweet and deeply heady at the same time. 

    Shop Jo Malone velvet rose and oud hair mist at Jo Malone, £46

    Buy it now

  • Arena Flowers letterbox subscription

    Mother's day gifts: Arena Flowers subscription box

    Flowers are kind of a Mother’s Day staple, aren’t they? Well, why don’t you do her one better and buy her a flower letterbox subscription, available weekly and monthly, so she doesn’t have to wait until next March for another bunch. 

    Shop subscription flowers at Arena Flowers, from £15.99

    Buy it now

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

