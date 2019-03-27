Mother’s day gift guide: thoughtful ideas that she won’t be expecting
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
It’s time to treat your mum to something special. Welcome to our guide of truly lovely gifts for Mother’s day, and be prepared to want them all for yourself.
She might be one of the most important people in our lives, but mums only get one official day of recognition a year. So we say, let’s make it a bloody good one.
We know the hunt to find a thoughtful Mother’s day gift can be a tricky one (especially when every shop is filled with twee, samey merchandise), so we’ve consulted our experts in food, fashion and culture to come up with a list of Mother’s day gift ideas that will make your mum glow with glee.
Scroll on, for ideas on delicious foodie treats, indulgent beauty products and aesthetically-pleasing reads, that should bring a smile to her face and secure your place as the favourite (although we’re sure you already are).
London cheese and mulled wine tour
We’re sure that of everything you could buy for your mum, what she’d most enjoy would be spending some good ol’ fashioned quality time with you. So, why not really make her dreams come true and take her on a magical tour of London’s best cheeses, visiting specialist shops and delis for two and a half hours across the capital.
You’ll meet at 11.45am near Green Park and try the likes of rich Stilton, baked Camembert and rare prosecco cheese in a plethora of locations until 2.30pm.
Ginking Rose
Ginking is the revolutionary alcohol brand which infuses English wine with London dry gin, with a mix of delicious botanicals to boot. The rose version is our favourite, thanks to the sweet yet tangy taste.
Faded Glamour: inspirational interiors and beautiful homes by Pearl Lowe
Pearl Lowe’s interior design tome will not only help you create gorgeous things, it’s pretty enough to be ornamental itself. Vintage magpies will adore the muted pastel tones she uses throughout, as well as the contrasting fabrics and patterns.
Shop Faded Glamour: inspirational interiors and beautiful homes by Pearl Lowe (Ryland, Peters & Small Ltd) at Waterstones, £19.99
Jo Malone velvet rose and oud hair mist
Sometimes the best gifts are those slightly more niche, indulgent presents that you might not splash out on yourself. So, although your mum might have a favourite fragrance already, introducing her to a mist especially for her hair feels like a real treat. We adore the velvet rose and oud scent from Jo Malone, it’s both sweet and deeply heady at the same time.
Shop Jo Malone velvet rose and oud hair mist at Jo Malone, £46
Arena Flowers letterbox subscription
Flowers are kind of a Mother’s Day staple, aren’t they? Well, why don’t you do her one better and buy her a flower letterbox subscription, available weekly and monthly, so she doesn’t have to wait until next March for another bunch.
Images: Courtesy of brands