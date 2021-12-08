There were a million things my mum, Maura, and I had in common. One of them was our love of clothes. She was always the most colourful one and her sunny disposition shone out in what she wore, whether it was the white fuzzy jumper she popped on to go out for coffee, or the vibrant check shirt with matching mustard jeans she wore frequently during dialysis three times a week.

Maura died in January 2020 after a long battle with diabetes and renal failure. I was 23. One of the hardest moments after her death was opening her wardrobe for the first time. The colourful patterns were as joyful as ever, but all I could think about was how she wasn’t here to wear them anymore.

My stomach filled with dread thinking about when I would have to decide what would go to the local charity shop. There wasn’t space to keep much, but I became attached to certain items.