The V&A has announced a menswear-themed exhibition – and it’s putting Harry Styles’ and Billy Porter’s looks centre stage
Opening next March, Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear will examine the evolution of menswear.
He may have rubbed shoulders with the A-list elite since his ascent at the turn of the decade, but Harry Styles’ beloved Gucci suits will for the first time be nestled alongside Apollo Belvedere and sculptures by Rodin in a new exhibition examining the evolution of menswear.
Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear will open at London’s V&A museum next March, and will showcase over 100 looks (including Styles’ aforementioned suits and Billy Porter’s hot pink cape Golden Globes 2019 ensemble) with 100 sculptures and artworks spanning from 1565 to current day.
The purpose of the exhibition, which is a first of its kind for the museum, is to celebrate the historic fluidity and flamboyance of menswear.
“Masculine fashion is enjoying a period of unprecedented creativity,” the exhibition’s co-curators, Claire Wilcox and Rosalind McKever, said in a statement. “It has long been a powerful mechanism for encouraging conformity or expressing individuality.”
The exhibition, which is sponsored by Gucci, will also showcase items by contemporary designers JW Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner and Harris Reed, whose recent gender-neutral jewellery collaboration with Missoma has been a runaway success.
Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear opens on 19 March at the V&A in London.
Images: courtesy of Getty.