He may have rubbed shoulders with the A-list elite since his ascent at the turn of the decade, but Harry Styles’ beloved Gucci suits will for the first time be nestled alongside Apollo Belvedere and sculptures by Rodin in a new exhibition examining the evolution of menswear.

Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear will open at London’s V&A museum next March, and will showcase over 100 looks (including Styles’ aforementioned suits and Billy Porter’s hot pink cape Golden Globes 2019 ensemble) with 100 sculptures and artworks spanning from 1565 to current day.