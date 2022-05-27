V&A London to host major Coco Chanel exhibition in 2023
- Posted by
- Zoe Anastasiou
- Published
If you’re a fan of Chanel, you won’t want to miss this. The V&A has announced it’s set to hold the UK’s first-ever dedicated Coco Chanel exhibition.
Calling all Chanel enthusiasts, the V&A has today announced that it is set to hold a landmark exhibition dedicated to Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, the fashion house’s famed French founder. The exhibition, entitled Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto, will display 180 looks and cover the designer’s 60-year career from founding her eponymous label in 1910 to her final collection in 1971.
Including jewellery, accessories, cosmetics and even perfume, the retrospective will be based on an exhibition originally curated by the Palais Galliera, which has already been displayed in both Paris and Melbourne. However, the V&A is set to update the former presentation by also including rare pieces from its own archive collection.
While Gabrielle Chanel is widely credited as a ground-breaking figure in the fashion industry, she is also known for having a controversial past. Chanel was connected to Nazi officer Hans Günther von Dincklage during the second world war and was found to have worked with Nazi intelligence. Having said this, the exhibition is set to focus solely on her fashion career, and not touch on her personal life.
The exhibition will open on 16 September 2023 and is set to run until 25 February 2024. For more information, keep an eye on the V&A website.
Images: Getty