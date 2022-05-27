Calling all Chanel enthusiasts, the V&A has today announced that it is set to hold a landmark exhibition dedicated to Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, the fashion house’s famed French founder. The exhibition, entitled Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto, will display 180 looks and cover the designer’s 60-year career from founding her eponymous label in 1910 to her final collection in 1971.

Including jewellery, accessories, cosmetics and even perfume, the retrospective will be based on an exhibition originally curated by the Palais Galliera, which has already been displayed in both Paris and Melbourne. However, the V&A is set to update the former presentation by also including rare pieces from its own archive collection.