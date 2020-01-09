Valentine’s day gift guide: seriously luxurious present ideas under £100
- Megan Murray
- Published
Our Valentine’s day gift guide is packed with presents under £100 to make your partner, best friend or yourself go weak at the knees.
Fancy splashing the cash this Valentine’s day? Although money can’t buy affections, it’s always nice to get a special treat on the most romantic day of the year.
Whether you’re buying for someone else, looking for something sparkly to wave under the nose of your other half, or browsing for yourself (which we fully endorse), here’s a selection of rather tempting Valentine’s Day gift ideas, all under £100.
Daphine Antionette necklace
Who doesn’t love receiving jewellery on Valentine’s Day, especially a piece as pretty as this? We adore the very apt heart design and the romantic red tourmaline stones encased in each one. Inspired by antique Victorian jewels, whoever wears this will feel like a queen.
Molecular cocktail cooking experience and pizza for two at ABQ London
Book a night out for you and your valentine at this immersive experience, which will see you have a very fun (but maybe not the most romantic) 14 February. Arrive at ABQ London, which is based in Hackney Fun House, and pull on a boiler suit and some goggles ready to enter the lab.
Throughout the night you’ll play at being a scientist and try making your own molecular cocktails using dry ice, foam, bubbles and nitrous oxide.
Shop molecular cocktail cooking experience for two at Virgin Experience Days, £89
Acne Card Holder in Fluo Pink
Acne is famed for its clean lines and Scandinavian chic, and this card holder totally delivers. Impossible not to like, we love the cuteness of its size and how easily it’ll slip into one of our mini bags.
Slip silk pillowcase in light-blue
We’ve raved about the wonders of silk pillowcases and how they can improve the texture of your hair and help protect your skin, so we definitely wouldn’t say no to one of these landing in our laps come Valentine’s Day.
Byredo Burning Rose candle
Candles are an essential part of any romantic night in, so if you’re planning on spending valentines day at home, use your present to set the mood. We’re suckers for rose at the best of times, and this heady, floral scent has been taken to the next level with smoky, woody base notes.
Walker Slater Heylor cardigan in Pink
There’s no better time for a snuggly cardigan like this one than February. Not only do we love that it still feels vaguely festive, it has a granny-cool vibe about it, too. This lovely piece is made from 100% Pure New Wool and made on the Shetland Isles, which means guaranteed cosiness.
Fee Greening personalised notecard
What better way to encourage your love to send you love letters, than to buy them some beautiful stationery to do it on?
Papier’s personalised notecards make for a thoughtful gift, plus the brand works with hundreds of illustrators to come up with a huge variety of interesting designs, so you can find a look that your valentine will adore.
Shop personalised Fee Greening notecards at Papier, £20 for 10
Valet hair clip
Valet’s playful hair accessories are sure to bring a smile to the face of anyone who unwraps one of 14 February. We particularly like this purple glittery number because of its kitschy feel.
There Are Girls Like Lions by Cole Swensen
This may be a book of love poems, but it’s far from your stereotypical valentines tome. There Are Girls like Lions is like a love letter to womanhood, bringing together 30 poems which pay homage to the experiences of being a woman, from motherhood to ageing.
It’s just a coincidence that the gorgeous pink and red book art feels fitting of the day, but a very pretty coincidence at that.
Shop There Are Girls like Lions by Cole Swensen (Chronicle Books) at Waterstones, £11.99
Zara Home pyjamas
A chicer take on the classic Valentine’s nightwear purchase, these Zara Home pyjamas are so stylish we’re tempted to take them out of the bedroom. They’re made from 100% cotton and the floral embroidery, puff sleeves and straight-leg trousers with scalloped trim are all worth your attention.
Images: Courtesy of brands