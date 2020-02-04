Put down the supermarket flowers and check out our under £50 Valentine’s Day gift guide, full to the brim with stylish, beautiful presents for your loved one.
Forget wilting bouquets and kitsch teddy bears - we’ve rounded up the coolest gifts to buy your lover or friend this Valentine’s Day - all for under £50.
From limited edition candles, celestial jewelry and fancy chocolates to cool prints and chic homeware, we’re confident you’ll smash Valentine’s Day out of the park with any of these lovely gifts.
Apple art print
Hotel Magique’s in-vogue pictures are playful, both in colour choice and the fun phrases printed on them.
We like that the pink and reds in this print are particularly Valentine’s worthy, making a gorgeous gift for yours or your love’s wall.
Diptyque Paris En Fleurs scented candle
Diptyque has released this limited-edition candle just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Not only does it smell like a floral delight, with notes of rose, patchouli and bergamot, but the flowery design is lovely to look at, too.
Brush Pot
This Bridie Hall Brush Pot is both stylish and functional, making it an ideal gift.
Not only would this pale purple hue look lovely on a dressing table, but by choosing a significant letter it feels personalised as well.
Gold-Plated Moon and Stars Howlite Statement Necklace
Celestial references are very much on trend, and this dainty necklace from Estella Bartlett has something a little bit special about it.
From the falling stars to the turquoise moon, it manages to make a statement while being easily wearable.
Shop Gold-Plated Moon and Stars Howlite Statement Necklace AT Estella Bartlett, £24
Scarlet hair clip
Show someone you love them with this heart adorned hair clip.
Valet is the hottest brand on the hair scene at the moment, and this sweet slide is one of its most romantic pieces.
Rococo Chocolates Chocolate Box
It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without a box of chocolates, would it?
And we’re convinced that there’s no box out there as pretty as this pink, shell-covered beauty.
Plus, inside you’ll find 12 handmade milk chocolates – what’s not to love?
Vintage Love Letter Biscuit Tin
If there’s a biscuit-lover in your life, make their dreams come true with this tin of delicacies.
Not only are they completely delicious, but Biscuiteer’s master decorators have lovingly fashioned each one into a symbol of romance.
Rouge Romance bouquet
Serenata Flowers are known for their huge blooms and heady scents, so they make for an impressive bunch to have delivered to your other half on Valentine’s Day.
We love the variations in the pink roses in the Rouge Romance bouquet, and how they contrast against the dramatically dark red.
Stirrd fudge box
Stirrd is a monthly subscription box for fudge and other gourmet treats, and for Valentine’s Day the company has released a limited-edition aphrodisiac box which includes salted caramel fudge with ginseng ruby chocolate drizzle, white chocolate honeycomb with chilli flakes and cherry and chocolate brownie fudge with shimmer.
You can buy a box for £11.99 or a three month subscription for £34.99. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
