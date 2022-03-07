“When you do couture, you have the house model. And you apply the body of the house model to 50 or 60 models on the runway. I wanted to break these rules and embrace the idea of different proportions of body, different sizes, different ages,” Pierpaolo Piccioli told Vogue at the time, explaining his choice to use not only age-diverse but also size-diverse models on a couture catwalk. “It was impossible to do this with just one house model. So, I broke the rules and got 10 house models with differently proportioned bodies,” he continued.