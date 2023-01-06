The cosy 'vanilla girl' trend is an easy winter look to copy
The ‘vanilla girl’ aesthetic is taking over, and we’re here to show you exactly how to wear it.
There are two type of people this winter: you’re either fully influenced by Netlix’s Wednesday and embracing all things gothic or you’re the polar opposite and enjoying the ‘vanilla girl’ aesthetic. If you haven’t heard of the latter, then you’re about to find out all about one of winter’s most popular (it has over 280 million views on TikTok) and most easy-to-wear trends. First of all, this isn’t just a fashion thing; it’s an aesthetic that spans across interiors (we’ve already shown you how to try vanilla in your homes), beauty and lifestyle. And it’s all about embracing neutrals.
When it comes to fashion, though, it’s very much about items in cosy materials in soft shades of cream and off-white. And with snuggly soft items being key to this look, we see it as the style equivalent to hygge – the Danish concept of creating a cosy and comforting home. And this is why so many people are wearing these winter-proof outfits this season – let us show you how to try it out…
The key to getting this look right is to mix different tones, so instead of one top-to-toe colour, you’re looking for a slight contrast. This street styler (above) has gone for a fresh white top and matched it with a creamy oversized coat and ecru jeans. If you want to create even more interest, you could easily swap for a cream faux fur coat or cashmere knit to add texture.
Offering a lesson in how to add in more tones through texture, this fashion insider (below) has teamed a silky skirt with a fluffy knit and sleek leather boots. It makes for a polished outfit and, if you stick to the colour rules, it’s so easy to recreate using neutral pieces from your existing wardrobe.
Want to go one step further? You can even incorporate tonal accessories into your ensembles. Creamy sunglasses, a bag and boots should do the trick. At this time of year, you can also rely on cosy beanies, scarves and gloves to complete the soft vanilla girl vibe.
Ready to try out this cosy tonal trend for yourself? These are some of our favourite pieces you may need to complete your outfits.
Shop the vanilla girl trend
& Other Stories fuzzy knit beanie
The key to keeping cosy during winter is all about the accessories. From a beanie hat to gloves, scarves and even balaclavas (just make sure they’re all neutral to tick off this trend).
Navygrey The Lorton funnel special edition
Sure, it’s a bit more expensive than your average knit, but once you invest in a Navygrey style, you’ll love it for a lifetime. Handmade in the British Isles from responsibly sourced wool, you’ll find so many ways to wear it.
H&M double-breasted coat
A winter coat for under £50? Yes, please. This sleek double-breasted style is already oversized, but if you like an even slouchier fit then you could always size up.
Ganni Chelsea boots
As part of the cosy aesthetic, comfy boots are also a must. Ganni’s chunky Chelsea style will go with everything from knit dresses to ecru jeans.
Monki corduroy trousers
To achieve the look, it’s all about mixing textures, and these corduroy trousers will be a welcome addition. Team with a cream cashmere jumper and faux fur coat (also in cream, of course).
New Look cream knit roll neck dress
A cream knit dress is one of the simplest ways to try out the trend. You’ve already got the cream base sorted so you can just add accessories in neutral tones to complete the tonal vibe.
Images: courtesy of brands