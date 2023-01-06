There are two type of people this winter: you’re either fully influenced by Netlix’s Wednesday and embracing all things gothic or you’re the polar opposite and enjoying the ‘vanilla girl’ aesthetic. If you haven’t heard of the latter, then you’re about to find out all about one of winter’s most popular (it has over 280 million views on TikTok) and most easy-to-wear trends. First of all, this isn’t just a fashion thing; it’s an aesthetic that spans across interiors (we’ve already shown you how to try vanilla in your homes), beauty and lifestyle. And it’s all about embracing neutrals.

When it comes to fashion, though, it’s very much about items in cosy materials in soft shades of cream and off-white. And with snuggly soft items being key to this look, we see it as the style equivalent to hygge – the Danish concept of creating a cosy and comforting home. And this is why so many people are wearing these winter-proof outfits this season – let us show you how to try it out…