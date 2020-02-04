Throughout the industry the use of dyes made from animal sources such as a crushed beetles and fabric glues composed of animal bones is wide-spread. Until now fashion items that use glues, dyes and waxes derived from animal sources in their manufacture process have been allowed to classify themselves as vegan, provided that they don’t use animal skins such as leather, suede and wool. However, this is all about the change. Under new regulations the BRC wants to ensure that animal-derived materials are eliminated throughout the supply chain before a product can claim to have vegan credentials.