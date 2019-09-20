Veja’s sustainable running trainers are getting so much attention
Harriet Davey
Sustainable French footwear brand, Veja, has just launched a new collection of trainers that you’ll want to race to the checkout for.
We love a new trainer collection, and what we love more than this is one that’s stylish and sustainable. French footwear brand Veja has only been around for five years, but its signature style very quickly climbed the ladder in the fashion world and became the ‘It’ trainer of 2019. Even Meghan Markle has been spotted in a pair, and The Duchess of Sussex is in good company with the likes of actor Emma Watson and model Emily Ratajkowski among its loyal fans.
Now, the brand that’s well-known for creating vegan leather trainers and practicing eco-friendly design methods has launched the first post-petroleum running shoes.
Most running shoes are made from 99% plastic, mainly a polymer from petroleum. However, Veja’s new collection is aimed at reducing the affects of drilling for the material and plastic waste going into the sea by using alternatives. On top of all of this, each pair is so chic, you’ll want to wear them for running and everyday.
So, what are they made from? The Condor is 53% natural-based and recycled. The outsole is made from wild rubber from the Amazon and rice food waste, the midsole includes banana oil and sugar cane, and the upper is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Combine all of this and you get a lightweight, flexible running shoe from one of our favourite eco-friendly footwear brands.
All carefully created in Brazil in a factory that respects workers’ rights – the unisex styles comes in sizes 36-46. Veja’s step into running trainers is one not to miss, be the first to see the new styles in 3, 2, 1, go!
Shop Veja Condor running trainers
Veja Condor mesh light grey black
Sleek and stylish with hints of neon.
Light grey trainers, £120, Veja
Veja condor mesh black white
Classic, chic and they’ll go with everything you wear.
Black trainers, £120, Veja
Veja Condor trainers mesh pink and burgundy
Add a pop of colour into your activewear collection.
Pink and burgundy trainers, £120, Veja
Veja Condor trainers mesh fluro white
Guaranteed to get you noticed on the running track.
Fluro yellow trainers, £120, Veja
Veja Condor trainers mesh graphite white
Proving orange and grey is the dream team.
Grey trainers, £120, Veja
Veja Condor trainers white orange
An update on a classic – it’s all about that neon detail.
White trainers, £120, Veja
Opening image: Getty
Other images: Courtesy of Veja