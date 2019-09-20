Veja’s sustainable running trainers are getting so much attention

Now, the brand that’s well-known for creating vegan leather trainers and practicing eco-friendly design methods has launched the first post-petroleum running shoes.

Most running shoes are made from 99% plastic, mainly a polymer from petroleum. However, Veja’s new collection is aimed at reducing the affects of drilling for the material and plastic waste going into the sea by using alternatives. On top of all of this, each pair is so chic, you’ll want to wear them for running and everyday.