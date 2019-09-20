Veja’s sustainable running trainers are getting so much attention

Fashion

Sustainable French footwear brand, Veja, has just launched a new collection of trainers that you’ll want to race to the checkout for. 

We love a new trainer collection, and what we love more than this is one that’s stylish and sustainable. French footwear brand Veja has only been around for five years, but its signature style very quickly climbed the ladder in the fashion world and became the ‘It’ trainer of 2019. Even Meghan Markle has been spotted in a pair, and The Duchess of Sussex is in good company with the likes of actor Emma Watson and model Emily Ratajkowski among its loyal fans.

Now, the brand that’s well-known for creating vegan leather trainers and practicing eco-friendly design methods has launched the first post-petroleum running shoes. 

Most running shoes are made from 99% plastic, mainly a polymer from petroleum. However, Veja’s new collection is aimed at reducing the affects of drilling for the material and plastic waste going into the sea by using alternatives. On top of all of this, each pair is so chic, you’ll want to wear them for running and everyday. 

Image of Veja Condor running trainers
Veja Condor running trainers

So, what are they made from? The Condor is 53% natural-based and recycled. The outsole is made from wild rubber from the Amazon and rice food waste, the midsole includes banana oil and sugar cane, and the upper is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Combine all of this and you get a lightweight, flexible running shoe from one of our favourite eco-friendly footwear brands. 

All carefully created in Brazil in a factory that respects workers’ rights – the unisex styles comes in sizes 36-46. Veja’s step into running trainers is one not to miss, be the first to see the new styles in 3, 2, 1, go!

Shop Veja Condor running trainers

  • Veja Condor mesh light grey black

    Image of Veja trainers
    Veja trainers light grey black

    Sleek and stylish with hints of neon. 

    Light grey trainers, £120, Veja

    BUY VEJA TRAINERS

  • Veja condor mesh black white

    Image of Veja trainers black and white
    Veja trainers black and white

    Classic, chic and they’ll go with everything you wear. 

    Black trainers, £120, Veja

    BUY VEJA TRAINERS

  • Veja Condor trainers mesh pink and burgundy

    Image of Veja trainers mesh grenat dahlia
    Veja trainers mesh grenat dahlia

    Add a pop of colour into your activewear collection. 

    Pink and burgundy trainers, £120, Veja

    BUY VEJA TRAINERS

  • Veja Condor trainers mesh fluro white

    Image of Veja Condor trainers jaune fluro white
    Veja Condor trainers jaune fluro white

    Guaranteed to get you noticed on the running track. 

    Fluro yellow trainers, £120, Veja

    BUY VEJA TRAINERS

  • Veja Condor trainers mesh graphite white

    Image of Veja trainers graphite white
    Veja trainers graphite white

    Proving orange and grey is the dream team.

    Grey trainers, £120, Veja

    BUY VEJA TRAINERS

  • Veja Condor trainers white orange

    Image of Veja trainers mesh white orange
    Veja trainers mesh white orange

    An update on a classic – it’s all about that neon detail. 

    White trainers, £120, Veja

    BUY VEJA TRAINERS

Opening image: Getty

Other images: Courtesy of Veja

Stylist Daily