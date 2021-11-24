Best velvet blazers 2021: how to style and where to buy

11 velvet blazers that are perfect for simplifying day-to-night dressing

Contrary to popular belief, a velvet blazer is not just for Christmas. And this line-up is proof that they really can be the hardest working piece in a winter wardrobe. 

If your LBD (little black dress) and LKD (long knitted dress) are feeling bare and a little too breezy for your liking, then the chances are that you’re in the market for a cover-up that delivers on both substance and style.

While the virtues of the humble boxy blazer have been extolled at large, its decidedly more streamlined and style-focused sister, the velvet blazer, is actually the fit making a beeline for our winter wardrobes. 

Perennially purveyed by Bella Freud and her buffet of blazers and novelty knits, the velvet blazer is, in actual fact, the winter wardrobe staple that every fashion lover needs. The sort that offers a healthy helping of sartorial prowess when an outfit feels otherwise in disarray.  

That’s precisely exactly what a velvet blazer excels in; it’s the glue that ties otherwise disjointed outfits together, whether it be a classic T-shirt and slouchy jeans with your comfiest trainers, or a more put-together get-up comprising your favourite workwear.

For the upcoming and inevitable onslaught of events that require festive fashions, employ the clout of either a fitted or belted velvet blazer for optimal seasonal style compliments. These are a few of our favourites.  

THE BEST VELVET BLAZERS

  • Bella Freud Bianca blazer

    Best velvet blazers 2021: how to style and where to buy
    Bella Freud Bianca blazer

    For anybody looking for a velvet blazer worthy of investing in, look no further than Bella Freud’s chic and fitted jacket, which will look best paired with seriously flared jeans.

    Shop Bella Freud Bianca blazer, £790

    BUY NOW

  • Free People Ashby blazer

    Best velvet blazers 2021: how to style and where to buy
    Free People Ashby blazer

    Whether you opt to wear it as an oversized and boxy velvet blazer or a fun-loving mini dress, Free People’s forest green-hued number is crying out to be snapped up in time for winter.

    Shop Free People Ashby blazer, £188

    BUY NOW

  • Reiss Opal velvet blazer

    Best velvet blazers 2021: how to style and where to buy
    Reiss Opal velvet blazer

    Juxtapose Reiss’ burgundy velvet blazer with all of your favourite winter whites for a quirky way to embrace the trend.

    Shop Reiss Opal velvet blazer, £268

    BUY NOW

  • Mango velvet structured blazer

    Best velvet blazers 2021: how to style and where to buy
    Mango velvet structured blazer

    Not sure where your first port of call for all velvet needs should be? Look no further than Mango, whose tailoring is among the best in the game.

    Shop Mango velvet structured blazer, £69.99

    BUY NOW

  • Cefinn Jamie velvet blazer

    Best velvet blazers 2021: how to style and where to buy
    Cefinn Jamie velvet blazer

    Cefinn is a go-to for fitted and achingly put-together staples, and its inky black velvet blazer is no exception. Drape it over your shoulders or shrug over the top of festive outfits for the ultimate finishing touch.

    Shop Cefinn Jamie velvet blazer at Matches Fashion, £390

    BUY NOW

  • Bimba y Lola dark grey velvet blazer

    Best velvet blazers 2021: how to style and where to buy
    Bimba y Lola dark grey velvet blazer

    With a slightly oversized and slouchy fit, Bimba y Lola’s take on the velvet blazer trend is this charcoal-coloured patterned blazer, which is crying out to be debuted with our favourite jeans and fitted T-shirts. 

    Shop Bimba y Lola dark grey velvet blazer, £117

    BUY NOW

