All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Contrary to popular belief, a velvet blazer is not just for Christmas. And this line-up is proof that they really can be the hardest working piece in a winter wardrobe.
If your LBD (little black dress) and LKD (long knitted dress) are feeling bare and a little too breezy for your liking, then the chances are that you’re in the market for a cover-up that delivers on both substance and style.
While the virtues of the humble boxy blazer have been extolled at large, its decidedly more streamlined and style-focused sister, the velvet blazer, is actually the fit making a beeline for our winter wardrobes.
Perennially purveyed by Bella Freud and her buffet of blazers and novelty knits, the velvet blazer is, in actual fact, the winter wardrobe staple that every fashion lover needs. The sort that offers a healthy helping of sartorial prowess when an outfit feels otherwise in disarray.
That’s precisely exactly what a velvet blazer excels in; it’s the glue that ties otherwise disjointed outfits together, whether it be a classic T-shirt and slouchy jeans with your comfiest trainers, or a more put-together get-up comprising your favourite workwear.
For the upcoming and inevitable onslaught of events that require festive fashions, employ the clout of either a fitted or belted velvet blazer for optimal seasonal style compliments. These are a few of our favourites.
THE BEST VELVET BLAZERS
Bella Freud Bianca blazer
For anybody looking for a velvet blazer worthy of investing in, look no further than Bella Freud’s chic and fitted jacket, which will look best paired with seriously flared jeans.
Nrby May velvet blazer
Inject a dose of colour and texture into a lacklustre winter wardrobe with one of Nrby’s velvet blazers. This muted festive red hue piqued our interests.
Nasty Gal velvet oversized blazer
Bold and bright pops of pink have become ubiquitous in the world of fashion, but this oversized velvet blazer is arguably the best way we’ve seen to embrace the hue this season.
Marina Rinaldi velvet blazer
If pairing a velvet blazer with jeans isn’t to your taste, then instead match yours with co-ordinating velvet trews, which are absolutely dancefloor-proof.
Massimo Dutti green double-breasted velvet blazer
Dress for the season with Massimo Dutti’s forest green velvet blazer, which just needs a matching dark green manicure and lashings of gold bling for the ultimate winter get-up.
Shop Massimo Dutti green double-breasted velvet blazer, £169
Sleeping with Jacques Bon Vivant jacket
Sleeping with Jacques ought to be your first port of call for matching velvet co-ords this festive season. Its Bon Vivant robes are the perfect belted velvet blazers for those new to the trend.
Shop Sleeping with Jacques Bon Vivant jacket at Harrods, £299
Free People Ashby blazer
Whether you opt to wear it as an oversized and boxy velvet blazer or a fun-loving mini dress, Free People’s forest green-hued number is crying out to be snapped up in time for winter.
Reiss Opal velvet blazer
Juxtapose Reiss’ burgundy velvet blazer with all of your favourite winter whites for a quirky way to embrace the trend.
Mango velvet structured blazer
Not sure where your first port of call for all velvet needs should be? Look no further than Mango, whose tailoring is among the best in the game.
Cefinn Jamie velvet blazer
Cefinn is a go-to for fitted and achingly put-together staples, and its inky black velvet blazer is no exception. Drape it over your shoulders or shrug over the top of festive outfits for the ultimate finishing touch.
Bimba y Lola dark grey velvet blazer
With a slightly oversized and slouchy fit, Bimba y Lola’s take on the velvet blazer trend is this charcoal-coloured patterned blazer, which is crying out to be debuted with our favourite jeans and fitted T-shirts.
Images: courtesy of brands.