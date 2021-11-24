If your LBD (little black dress) and LKD (long knitted dress) are feeling bare and a little too breezy for your liking, then the chances are that you’re in the market for a cover-up that delivers on both substance and style.

While the virtues of the humble boxy blazer have been extolled at large, its decidedly more streamlined and style-focused sister, the velvet blazer, is actually the fit making a beeline for our winter wardrobes.