Yes, velvet swimwear is the sunny season trend worth noting thanks to endorsements from a clutch of It brands.
The latest whisper from the swimwear gods is that forget-me-not florals and basic blacks are being elbowed out of the way in favour of velour. Yes, you read that right – velour swimwear is enjoying a steady ascent up the ranks of fashion desire thanks to endorsements from a clutch of It brands.
Revered for its Slim Aarons-esque campaigns, London-based swimwear brand Oceanus Swim, which aims to craft ‘a heightened sense of reality’, has thrown its weight behind velvet swimwear since its inception. Its debut collection, which was brimming with 80s nostalgia, was inspired by two notable style mavens, Donatella Versace and Sharon Stone as Ginger McKenna in Casino, and put velvet front and centre of its campaign marking its first step back into the inner sartorial sanctum.
Fast forward to the so-called summer of love, or Hot Girl Summer as others are dubbing it, and velvet swimwear is starting on its journey to reign supreme, courtesy of London-based earth-first brand, Fruity Booty. The brand, which was founded in 2017, dipped its toe into the swimwear pool for the first time this summer and in among its debut line-up was, indeed, a bubblegum pink velour bikini with the brand’s trademark cherry embroidered on the bottoms. Fruity booty, indeed.
This is waterproof velour for swimming; all of your 00s dreams come true, in short. Here are a few of the pieces to invest in to get ahead of the trend now.
Oséree Swimwear velvet one piece
Match your swimsuit to your favourite vin rouge and what do you get? Probably something that looks a lot like this Oséree Swimwear one-piece.
Shop Oséree Swimwear velvet one piece at Luisa Viaroma, £164
Fruity Booty Hubba Bubba bikini
Dubbed the Hubba Bubba bikini, Fruity Booty’s velour eeny-weeny bikini is really very good and will be even better when under the sun’s rays.
Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie velvet swimsuit
Perfect for doubling up as a bodysuit, allow this brown Solid & Striped number to do you a swimwear solid. Wear on the beach for swimming and in the evening under a pair of wide-legged linen trousers for optimal beachy vibes.
Shop Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie velvet swimsuit at The Outnet, £68
Oceanus Swimwear Callie bikini
A classic black bikini is forever, and this embellished offering from Oceanus is proof.
Rosegal metallic glittery velvet tankini
This emerald-green velour two-piece is crying out to be debuted as part of your summer sartorial line-up.
Albertine velvet Lacanau swimsuit
If you prefer your swimwear slightly more demure, then look to this pared-back and fashionably minimal dusky blue one-piece.
Reina Olga Stella Love bikini
Crafted in a zesty hue, this toothpaste-toned velvet bikini is summer personified: fun, fresh and feeling fine.
Images: courtesy of brands.