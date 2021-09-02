Venice Film Festival: all of the best red carpet looks from this year's star-studded event
As the 78th edition of the international event gets underway, there are stellar red carpet looks galore.
Now that life is finally returning, it will come as a welcome surprise that red carpet fashion is back with a bang – hurrah!
And no red carpet attracts quite as many stellar looks as that which graces the Venice Film Festival, the 78th edition of which is currently underway in the Italian city.
So far the event, which started yesterday, has attracted appearances from the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Cynthia Erivo and Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, who made history when she became the first woman of colour to win Best Director at the Oscars in May.
With films Spencer and Dune making their debuts in Venice, we expect plenty more sartorial statements as the week goes on. These are a few of our favourite looks so far.
