Now that life is finally returning, it will come as a welcome surprise that red carpet fashion is back with a bang – hurrah!

And no red carpet attracts quite as many stellar looks as that which graces the Venice Film Festival, the 78th edition of which is currently underway in the Italian city.

So far the event, which started yesterday, has attracted appearances from the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Cynthia Erivo and Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, who made history when she became the first woman of colour to win Best Director at the Oscars in May.