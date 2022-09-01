The Venice Film Festival is back, which means only one thing: the stars have popped the brakes on their extensive summer sojourns and have stationed themselves firmly in the Italian city to attend the premieres of their upcoming films.

After all, is there anything more tantalising than poring over our favourite film stars in all of their gilded glory? In our books, frankly not.

And so far, there’s been no shortage of high-octane looks, from Julianne Moore’s star-dappled Valentino draped cape dress to Jodie Turner-Smith’s bedazzling Gucci gown, which she completed with emerald green opera gloves (the accessory of the season, don’t you know).

Of course, we don’t just turn our attention to the stars’ sartorial choices; there are also film premieres to get tongues wagging at the 79th iteration of the festival. There’s the much-anticipated premiere of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, which Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan are expected to attend, as well as the debut of the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which sees Ana de Armas transform into the iconic actor.