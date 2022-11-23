We’ve all read the statistics, winced at the horrifying landfill pictures and watched the Panorama exposés of our crippling fast fashion problem. Making up a market worth over £8.4 billion, over two tonnes of clothing are bought each minute in the UK, more than any other country in Europe.

However, it doesn’t stop us occasionally (if perhaps guiltily) scrolling Asos for its best Black Friday deals or panic-buying a glittering Zara midi when we realise we have nothing to wear for party season. But as we balance our ethical intentions with affordability, accessibility and, let’s be honest, convenience, the fashion world is taking slow but steady strides towards more sustainable consumption.