Vicky McClure and Billie Piper have joined forces on a charity collection – and you’re going to want it all
Co-designed by a quartet of stars, including Vicky McClure and Billie Piper, these fashionable finds give a helping hand to four important charities.
Scamp & Dude is as well known for its neon-bright leopard and lightning print designs as it is for its charitable giving. The London label, founded by Jo Tutchener-Sharp in 2016, has made it its sole mission to create and produce fashion that doesn’t just look good but does good too.
Its latest collaborative effort is proof of precisely that mission. Scamp & Dude’s latest collection, dubbed ‘We’ve Got Your Back’, has tapped a quartet of high-profile names – singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, former AllSaints star Shaznay Lewis, Line Of Duty actor Vicky McClure and the inimitable Billie Piper – to each design an item of loungewear, with profits from each piece being donated to charities close to the stars’ hearts.
£15 from the sale of each hoodie, £10 from each sweatshirt sweatshirt and £5 from each T-shirt will be donated to one of four charities, all of which have been chosen by the women involved in the campaign.
“Giving back is a key part to Scamp & Dude’s ethos, so I’m thrilled that we are donating profits from the ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ collection to these four fantastic charities,” Tutchener-Sharp says.
Piper’s chosen charity is Refuge, the largest specialist domestic abuse organisation in the UK; McClure’s is Our Dementia Choir, which the actor established herself back in 2019 to give those living with dementia access to a joyful musical pastime; Lewis’s charity of choice is Wonder Foundation – an acronym for Women’s Network for Development and Educational Resources – a charity providing women and girls around the world with access to quality education; and Ellis-Bextor opted for profits from her design to be donated to Borne, an organisation funding research to help end premature birth on a global scale.
A PR guru in another life, Tutchener-Sharp was inspired to pivot after being hospitalised with a life-threatening brain injury and created a brand that provides joy for the children on the ward and helps them to feel more secure and settled during a time of great unease. Her idea was simple: she produced a line of Superhero Sleep Buddies, teddies with small compartments intended to be filled with a picture of a loved one, and distributed them on the ward. Once word got out, they sold like hotcakes. That’s not all: for each Superhero Sleep Buddy sold, another is donated to a child who has lost a parent or is seriously ill themselves.
It wasn’t long before Tutchener-Sharp realised that she could harness Scamp & Dude’s initial success by branching into adultwear too, and she’s established the label as one of the leading purpose-led fashion brands in the UK.
Shop Scamp & Dude’s We’ve Got Your Back collection here. Prices start from £40.
