Scamp & Dude is as well known for its neon-bright leopard and lightning print designs as it is for its charitable giving. The London label, founded by Jo Tutchener-Sharp in 2016, has made it its sole mission to create and produce fashion that doesn’t just look good but does good too.

Its latest collaborative effort is proof of precisely that mission. Scamp & Dude’s latest collection, dubbed ‘We’ve Got Your Back’, has tapped a quartet of high-profile names – singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, former AllSaints star Shaznay Lewis, Line Of Duty actor Vicky McClure and the inimitable Billie Piper – to each design an item of loungewear, with profits from each piece being donated to charities close to the stars’ hearts.