Victoria Beckham has released the ultimate winter collection with The Outnet
The London designer has created a 25-piece upcycled collection crafted from existing fabrics lifted straight from the brand’s archive.
Having chosen to eschew her brand’s usual slot at London Fashion Week in September, fans of Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand were left questioning what was next. When would the next line from former Posh Spice hit shelves or, at the very least, be unveiled?
The answer, eagle-eyed Beckham lovers, is now, as the designer has revealed her first 25-piece collection with The Outnet, which has been entirely crafted using existing fabric from the brand’s extensive archive.
Spanning checkered coats and Beckham’s trademark XXL-flared jeans, the collection is brimming with all any winter wardrobe could ever need.
“This was an opportunity for us to reuse and repurpose excess fabric in a new and exciting way,” Beckham says of the “affordable” collection. “We’re always looking for ways in which we can be more responsible with our collections and creatively challenge ourselves. This collaboration with The Outnet allowed us to do both of those things.”
Speaking of her three favourite pieces from the recycled collection, Beckham notes the checked trench, which, she says, “feels like a fresh take on a really classic silhouette” and the duo of cobalt blue pieces – the dress and the knit, a colour which “makes even the simplest of pieces feel statement”.
The launch comes after it was announced that the brand would be launching its first end-to-end traceable collection with The Woolmark Company in a bid to expand on its eco credentials.
Shop Victoria Beckham x The Outnet here. Prices range from £250-£850.
Images: courtesy of The Outnet.