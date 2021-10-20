Victoria Beckham has released the ultimate winter collection with The Outnet

Having chosen to eschew her brand’s usual slot at London Fashion Week in September, fans of Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand were left questioning what was next. When would the next line from former Posh Spice hit shelves or, at the very least, be unveiled?

The answer, eagle-eyed Beckham lovers, is now, as the designer has revealed her first 25-piece collection with The Outnet, which has been entirely crafted using existing fabric from the brand’s extensive archive.