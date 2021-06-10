The Spice Girls have released an £80 T-shirt in honour of Pride

In honour of Pride month, Victoria Beckham has recruited her former Spice Girls bandmates, Sporty, Scary, Baby and Ginger, to collaborate with her eponymous clothing line on a limited-edition collection.

The collection, which comprises a classic white T-shirt and a patent pouch – emblazoned with ‘Proud’ and ‘Wannabe your lover’, a nod to the band’s bestselling song which was released 25 years ago this year – will be sold to support the Albert Kennedy Trust, a UK-based charity which works to alleviate LGBTQ+ homelessness. It’s the third time that Beckham has partnered with the charity.