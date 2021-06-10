The Spice Girls have released an £80 T-shirt in honour of Pride
The quintet have come together on a limited-edition fashion collaboration, with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust, which works to alleviate LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK.
In honour of Pride month, Victoria Beckham has recruited her former Spice Girls bandmates, Sporty, Scary, Baby and Ginger, to collaborate with her eponymous clothing line on a limited-edition collection.
The collection, which comprises a classic white T-shirt and a patent pouch – emblazoned with ‘Proud’ and ‘Wannabe your lover’, a nod to the band’s bestselling song which was released 25 years ago this year – will be sold to support the Albert Kennedy Trust, a UK-based charity which works to alleviate LGBTQ+ homelessness. It’s the third time that Beckham has partnered with the charity.
“The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I’m so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with AKT again this year,” Beckham says of the collection. “Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-Shirt is a reminder of that. The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life.”
The creative director has been releasing limited-edition T-shirts in honour of Pride month since 2019, with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust.
Research by the charity has estimated that nearly one in five people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, queer, asexual, plus other sexual orientations and gender identities, have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives.
The limited-edition Victoria Beckham Pride 2021 T-shirt, £80, and pouch, £95, are available to buy online now.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.