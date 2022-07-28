The complications of 2022 just keep racking up. The weather’s hitting all-time highs of 40°C; our country’s political institutions are in dire straits, and next week, Love Island will conclude its eighth series, which raises the question: whatever shall we do next?

The latest complication to add to the pile may seem less pressing, but it’s no less pertinent: what on earth do people wear in this sort of heat?

The inner-city heat is entirely different to the heat experienced on the coast or even in the countryside; this is the sort of sweltering, sticky and all-consuming heat that eats you up and leaves your skin unable to breathe.