Tributes have poured in for Virgil Abloh, the founder of Off-White, following his tragic passing yesterday at the age of 41.

The multi-hyphenate, who was also the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear, had been privately battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer, for the past two years.

“Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design,” wrote a statement on the designer’s Instagram page. “He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”