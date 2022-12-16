What does Viva Magenta, Pantone’s colour of the year, say about fashion in 2023?

Pink is clearly still making everyone wink, a fact confirmed by the news that Pantone’s Viva Magenta shade has been selected as its colour of the year for 2023. But what does that mean, we hear you ask. And how does it impact our wardrobes?

Speaking to Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, we found out exactly what categories go into determining the all-important shade, what it suggests about the year ahead and what it means within the focus of fashion. As when it comes to colour, few industries are as trend led by tones, after all.

“The Pantone colour of the year selection process entails thoughtful consideration and trend analysis year-round,” Pressman says. And no industries are off-limits when it comes to inspiration, as everything from film and fashion to art and entertainment, and even sports, tech and travel are all influential in the global colour teams’ decision process, making the actual colour chosen a reflection of the world’s culture at that current time.