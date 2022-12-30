Hailed as the “undisputed Queen of British fashion”, Westwood was known not only for her punk rock-inspired designs, but also her tireless climate activism. In 2015, she drove a tank to then prime minister David Cameron’s home in Oxfordshire to protest against fracking. As a vegetarian, Westwood, alongside other top designers including Stella McCartney, also lobbied the British government to ban the retail sale of fur.

Following her death, heartfelt tributes from Westwood’s colleagues and admirers from across the fashion world poured in.

Fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham said in an Instagram story: “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood.”

Fellow designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “Heartbroken. You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance.

“I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent. You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas.

“Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word to use.”