Vivienne Westwood: Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham lead tributes to the iconic designer following her death aged 81
Iconic designer and “mother of punk rock” Vivienne Westwood was remembered by the fashion industry following news of her passing.
The world of fashion has shared its tributes to Dame Vivienne Westwood following her death on 29 December, aged 81.
Westwood died “peacefully, surrounded by her family” in Clapham, south London, her representatives said. She had continued to do the things she loved, including designing, working on her book and making art “up until the last moment”, they added.
Hailed as the “undisputed Queen of British fashion”, Westwood was known not only for her punk rock-inspired designs, but also her tireless climate activism. In 2015, she drove a tank to then prime minister David Cameron’s home in Oxfordshire to protest against fracking. As a vegetarian, Westwood, alongside other top designers including Stella McCartney, also lobbied the British government to ban the retail sale of fur.
Following her death, heartfelt tributes from Westwood’s colleagues and admirers from across the fashion world poured in.
Fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham said in an Instagram story: “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood.”
Fellow designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “Heartbroken. You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance.
“I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent. You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas.
“Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word to use.”
Halloween actor Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to praise the “punk pioneer”, sharing: “She was a brilliant creator, bold, brash, unique. She influenced SO MANY and gave them the permission to be themselves and beyond themselves.”
Kim Cattrall described her as a “true genius who never lost her northern grit”, sharing a tale of Westwood’s “generosity and kindness” – creating three dresses for the Sex And The City star in three days so she could attend premieres of a film.
Designer Stella McCartney shared a moving tribute to “ one of the most rare British icons of fashion ever”, crediting her for “inspiring [her] career as a designer with bravery and bollocks”.
“Vivienne invented historic fashion design moments that woke us all up and shook the industry to its core. She led the way forward, never apologising for exposing unjust wrongs in the world and asking uncomfortable questions,” she wrote.
“Vivienne said it like she saw it. She wanted to make fashion better. Vivienne pushed every single boundary and held her head so high. She was cheeky, irreverent and had the truest fuck-you vibe I have ever known. I have never ever met anyone else like her.”
Following the announcement of her passing, Westwood’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.
“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.”
Images: Getty