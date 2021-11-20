Every year, we secretly hope for that picture-perfect white Christmas. The snow-topped houses, fresh footprints through crisp powder, a chill in the air and turns cheeks rosy.

But even if we don’t get snowfall this year, the festive season truly is one for curling up, and with these cosy gifts under the tree, you’ll be warm all the way through january.

With stylish scarves, comfy sweaters and furry slippers in the mix, treat the people in your life to a snuggly Christmas. Here are 12 of our favourite cosy gifts to give in 2021.