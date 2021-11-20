Gifts for Christmas 2021: 12 cute and cosy gifts to keep you warm this festive season
What could be better than Christmas gifts that are pretty and practical? Everyone on your list will be delighted with these cute and cosy warming picks.
Every year, we secretly hope for that picture-perfect white Christmas. The snow-topped houses, fresh footprints through crisp powder, a chill in the air and turns cheeks rosy.
But even if we don’t get snowfall this year, the festive season truly is one for curling up, and with these cosy gifts under the tree, you’ll be warm all the way through january.
With stylish scarves, comfy sweaters and furry slippers in the mix, treat the people in your life to a snuggly Christmas. Here are 12 of our favourite cosy gifts to give in 2021.
Kitri Zip Collar Sweater
Add a bit of colour to someone’s knitwear collection with this vibrant Kitri pick. The zip up style keeps it cute but casual and the lightweight alpaca blend makes it perfect for layering.
Toast scarf
In a perfect muted palette, this comfy scarf made from delicate 100% cotton will be perfect for those brisk Boxing Day walks.
Elmer shearling mittens
Don’t forget your hands! Gloves don’t need to be plain and scratchy. These shearling mittens from Elmer come in a stunning wine and beige colourway and are sure to keep your ‘tips toasty.
Oliver Bonas knitted beanie
This pastel blue beanie from Oliver Bonas is the perfect stocking stuffer and will brighten up any bleary January day.
Next supersoft dressing gown
You can’t go wrong with a dressing gown. Sack off sequins for the big day and spend your morning wrapped up in super-soft loungewear. Pick between six shades, from on-trend pistachio to rosy pink.
Knitted headband
A cosy headband in the season’s hottest shade – what more could you want from Santa?
Letterbox wine mulled wine gift set
Okay, so this gift may be warming in a different kind of way, but a letterbox delivery of mulled wine is sure to put a smile on any recipient’s face.
Patagonia Retro-X jacket
This utility-style fleece is warm and windproof, kitting you out for the colder months of the year.
Arket Linnea Andersson blanket
One for the interior lovers: give your home a pop of colour and a dash of softness with this stunning Linnea Andersson blanket, woven from lambswool and available in seven shades.
Pocket hand warmers
The novelty gift isn’t dead, it’s just evolved. These fun hot sauce pocket hand warmers are a quirky gift guaranteed to delight.
Ganni wool vest
What’s Christmas without a festive jumper? But this Ganni option is far from ugly, and offers a fresh take on the fairisle trend in a stylish sweater vest form.
Joules mule slippers
After the manic rush of Christmas, kick back and relax in style in these faux fur mule slippers.
Images: courtesy of brands