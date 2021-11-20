Gifts for Christmas 2021: 12 cute and cosy gifts to keep you warm this festive season
Fashion

Gifts for Christmas 2021: 12 cute and cosy gifts to keep you warm this festive season

What could be better than Christmas gifts that are pretty and practical? Everyone on your list will be delighted with these cute and cosy warming picks.

Every year, we secretly hope for that picture-perfect white Christmas. The snow-topped houses, fresh footprints through crisp powder, a chill in the air and turns cheeks rosy.

But even if we don’t get snowfall this year, the festive season truly is one for curling up, and with these cosy gifts under the tree, you’ll be warm all the way through january.

With stylish scarves, comfy sweaters and furry slippers in the mix, treat the people in your life to a snuggly Christmas. Here are 12 of our favourite cosy gifts to give in 2021.

  • Kitri Zip Collar Sweater

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Kitri Zip Collar Sweatshirt
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Kitri Zip Collar Sweatshirt

    Add a bit of colour to someone’s knitwear collection with this vibrant Kitri pick. The zip up style keeps it cute but casual and the lightweight alpaca blend makes it perfect for layering.

    Shop Kitri zip up sweater, £95

    Buy now

  • Toast scarf

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Toast scarf
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Toast scarf

    In a perfect muted palette, this comfy scarf made from delicate 100% cotton will be perfect for those brisk Boxing Day walks.

    Shop Toast scarf, £59

    Buy now

  • Elmer shearling mittens

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Elmer shearling mittens
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Elmer shearling mittens

    Don’t forget your hands! Gloves don’t need to be plain and scratchy. These shearling mittens from Elmer come in a stunning wine and beige colourway and are sure to keep your ‘tips toasty.

    Shop Elmer shearling mittens from The Conran Shop, £70

    Buy now

  • Oliver Bonas knitted beanie

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Oliver Bonas knitted beanie
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Oliver Bonas knitted beanie

    This pastel blue beanie from Oliver Bonas is the perfect stocking stuffer and will brighten up any bleary January day.

    Shop Oliver Bonas blue beanie, £20

    Buy now

  • Next supersoft dressing gown

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Next supersoft dressing gown
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Next supersoft dressing gown

    You can’t go wrong with a dressing gown. Sack off sequins for the big day and spend your morning wrapped up in super-soft loungewear. Pick between six shades, from on-trend pistachio to rosy pink.

    Shop Next super-soft dressing gown, £22

    Buy now

  • Knitted headband

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: knitted headband
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: knitted headband

    A cosy headband in the season’s hottest shade – what more could you want from Santa?

    Shop cashmere knitted headband from And Other Stories, £29

    Buy now

  • Letterbox wine mulled wine gift set

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Letterbox wine mulled wine gift set
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Letterbox wine mulled wine gift set

    Okay, so this gift may be warming in a different kind of way, but a letterbox delivery of mulled wine is sure to put a smile on any recipient’s face.

    Shop mulled wine gift set from Not On The Highstreet, £33

    Buy now

  • Patagonia Retro-X jacket

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Patagonia fleece
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Patagonia fleece

    This utility-style fleece is warm and windproof, kitting you out for the colder months of the year.

    Shop Patagonia retro-style fleece, £179

    Buy now

  • Arket Linnea Andersson blanket

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Arket blanket
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Arket blanket

    One for the interior lovers: give your home a pop of colour and a dash of softness with this stunning Linnea Andersson blanket, woven from lambswool and available in seven shades.

    Shop Arket lambswool blanket, £69

    Buy now

  • Pocket hand warmers

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: pocket hand warmers
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: pocket hand warmers

    The novelty gift isn’t dead, it’s just evolved. These fun hot sauce pocket hand warmers are a quirky gift guaranteed to delight.

    Shop set of two reusable hand warmers, £9

    Buy now

  • Ganni wool vest

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Ganni wool vest
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Ganni wool vest

    What’s Christmas without a festive jumper? But this Ganni option is far from ugly, and offers a fresh take on the fairisle trend in a stylish sweater vest form.

    Shop Ganni wool vest, £155

    Buy now

  • Joules mule slippers

    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Joules mule slippers
    Best warm Christmas gifts 2021: Joules mule slippers

    After the manic rush of Christmas, kick back and relax in style in these faux fur mule slippers.

    Shop Joules mule slippers, £22.95

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands