Shivering your way through January? Well, then, you need to invest in one of the snuggliest dressing gowns around.
January is always a frosty month, but as we enter the third lockdown and find ourselves spending all of our time at home, there is one big question for every household: what to do about the heating bill?
That’s right. While we’d usually be out and about during the day, most of us are now sat shivering on our sofas through the 9-5. And leaving the heating on full blast all day isn’t the most sustainable (or economical!) way to live, is it?
The solution? Layers. Specifically, dressing gowns. If there was ever a piece of clothing which is akin to getting a big hug, this would be it. Large, warm, fluffy, soft and squidgy, dressing gowns have long been perfect for pottering about the house and keeping you warm. But, no longer for mooching around on lazy weekends, they’ve become a crucial part of our all-day every day wardrobes
If you could do with a little help in the warmth department, check out our edit of the warmest, fluffiest, cosiest dressing gowns to keep you toasty through January and beyond.
The White Company hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe
The White Company knows what’s up when it comes to luxurious quality clothes to keep warm in (we’re fans of their cashmere socks, too).
This long, hooded robe comes in pale pink or pearl grey and is made from the same fluffy texture as the brand’s bestselling hydrocotton towels.
Shop hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe at The White Company, £85
Myza organic Turkish bathrobe
This House Babylon bathrobe is crafted from organic Turkish cotton in Turkey, using 400 GSM long cotton fibres for maximum fluffiness and absorbency.
You’ll find chic embroidered details along the belt and lapel, making it an aesthetic hit.
Skims stretch-velour robe
Kim Kardashian West’s label SKIMS is known for its broad spectrum of ‘nude’ shades, which extends to its dressing gown range, too.
This design has been created in a stretchy, velour material which took over a year to get right, to ensure that the wearer is swaddled snugly for maximum warmth and comfort.
Marks & Spencer feather fleece hooded dressing gown
M&S is an old time favourite when it comes to cosy dressing gowns, and this fleece number is no exception.
It comes with a hood and belt tie to keep you all wrapped up.
Shop feather fleece hooded dressing gown at Marks & Spencer, £28
Soho Home house robe
You’ll find this robe in all of Soho House’s hotels and spas, made from super soft and durable 100% recycled spun polyester.
It comes in a range of colours including white, red, blue and grey, and can be monogrammed with your initials for a special touch.
Calvin Klein bathrobe
This cotton terry bathrobe can be easily thrown in the washing machine and tumble dried, to keep it at its most comfortable.
It has a shawl neckline, patch pockets and Calvin Klein branding down the arms.
Hush hooded dressing gown
In grey weather like this, sometimes only a bright, peony pink can perk you up.
So, cue Hush’s fluffy dressing gown to keep you toasty while sitting on sofa, which is made from 100% recycled polyester.
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.