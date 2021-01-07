January is always a frosty month, but as we enter the third lockdown and find ourselves spending all of our time at home, there is one big question for every household: what to do about the heating bill?

That’s right. While we’d usually be out and about during the day, most of us are now sat shivering on our sofas through the 9-5. And leaving the heating on full blast all day isn’t the most sustainable (or economical!) way to live, is it?

The solution? Layers. Specifically, dressing gowns. If there was ever a piece of clothing which is akin to getting a big hug, this would be it. Large, warm, fluffy, soft and squidgy, dressing gowns have long been perfect for pottering about the house and keeping you warm. But, no longer for mooching around on lazy weekends, they’ve become a crucial part of our all-day every day wardrobes