It would appear that bridal fashion’s latest love-in is breathing new meaning into the olde tradition of something old, something new, something blue and something borrowed.

While fashion’s rental industry is booming – it’s expected to be worth £2.3 billion by 2029 – it’s not just party dresses and cult Instagram PJs that are taking the services by storm; instead, users are turning to fashion rental companies to borrow a dress for their big days.