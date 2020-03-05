Wedding dress inspiration: 15 French bridal designers that brides need to know about
- Alessia Armenise
Wedding season is officially open. If you are a bride-to-be and haven’t found the perfect bridal dress yet, look no further – the French have got you covered.
Shopping might (usually) be a pleasant activity, but shopping for a wedding dress can often prove pretty stressful. Thanks to Hollywood clichés, we think that researching ‘the perfect dress’ comes with glasses of champagne, a supportive group of friends and absolutely no drama. But, while our expectations are sky-high, the reality is this: finding the ‘perfect dress’ can be tricky, and more than a little frustrating.
Of course, this is much more likely to be the case if you are not a fan of the traditional: the mainstream bridal shops, with all of their classic gowns, are probably not going to meet your needs. But, thankfully, our oh-so-chic friends on the other side of the channel have gotten edgy bridal fashion all figured out.
Relaxed yet elegant, French bridal designers tend to have in mind not only the appearance of the dress, but also its comfort levels. After all, if you get married in a gorgeous vineyard in Bourgogne or on the golden beaches of Biarritz, you need to be able to move around. And, thanks to their ever growing success, it is not difficult to find French designers right here in the UK. Indeed, the Mews Bridal shops in London and Bristol only stock French designers and the trend has already spread all over the country.
But if you are lost in a sea of names, don’t panic: here are some of Stylist’s favourite French bridal designers to help you begin your search…
Cymbeline Paris
Fabienne Alagama
Margaux Tardits
Donatelle Godart
Rime Arodaky
Céline de Monicault
Camille Recolin
Laure De Sagazan
Elise Martimort
Delphine Manivet
Isabella Boutin
Constance Fournier
Elise Hameau
Manon Gontero
Lorafolk
Lead picture: Margaux Tardits