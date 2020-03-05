Wedding dress inspiration: 15 French bridal designers that brides need to know about

Shopping might (usually) be a pleasant activity, but shopping for a wedding dress can often prove pretty stressful. Thanks to Hollywood clichés, we think that researching ‘the perfect dress’ comes with glasses of champagne, a supportive group of friends and absolutely no drama. But, while our expectations are sky-high, the reality is this: finding the ‘perfect dress’ can be tricky, and more than a little frustrating.

Of course, this is much more likely to be the case if you are not a fan of the traditional: the mainstream bridal shops, with all of their classic gowns, are probably not going to meet your needs. But, thankfully, our oh-so-chic friends on the other side of the channel have gotten edgy bridal fashion all figured out.