Sometimes the best bridal outfits don’t involve a floor-sweeping white gown. In fact, more brides are turning their backs on tradition and opting for a modern alternative – a bridal suit.

Although nothing new – Bianca Jagger rocked an iconic tuxedo and skirt combo back in 1971 – wedding suits for women are on the up. The shift in shopping habits over the past year that’s put comfort to the fore, mixed with our desire to be more sustainable means more brides are looking for an outfit they might actually wear more than once. That’s where the suit really comes into play. Worn together or separately, suits can be styled in a multitude of ways meaning you can wear them on your wedding day and beyond.