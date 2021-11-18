12 gorgeous wedding suits for non-traditional brides
Fancy turning your back on tradition and opting for a more modern wedding look? The bridal suit is for you. Here are the best show-stopping styles to buy now.
Sometimes the best bridal outfits don’t involve a floor-sweeping white gown. In fact, more brides are turning their backs on tradition and opting for a modern alternative – a bridal suit.
Although nothing new – Bianca Jagger rocked an iconic tuxedo and skirt combo back in 1971 – wedding suits for women are on the up. The shift in shopping habits over the past year that’s put comfort to the fore, mixed with our desire to be more sustainable means more brides are looking for an outfit they might actually wear more than once. That’s where the suit really comes into play. Worn together or separately, suits can be styled in a multitude of ways meaning you can wear them on your wedding day and beyond.
Celebrities have embraced the trend too. Millie Mackintosh had two wedding outfits, choosing to wear a suit by Parisian bridal brand Les Héroines to the registry office in 2018. Laura Whitmore also wore a 70s inspired two-piece to her wedding to Iain Stirling in 2020.
Sophisticated and achingly cool, a powerful two-piece has all the impact of a showstopping gown while oozing an effortless, nonchalant vibe too.
With no restricting corset or long trip-inducing train, a bridal suit also makes a delightfully comfortable wedding outfit that you can hit that dance floor all night long. Plus, they have pockets perfect for stashing your lipstick in. Need we say more?
If you’re looking to walk down the aisle in a beautiful bridal suit, then you’re in luck. There are heaps of smart suit options out there to fit every wedding budget. From designers Saint Laurent and Valentino to high street heroes Zara and Reiss, you’re bound to find a stunning suit to fall in love with. Here’s our pick of the best.
Best wedding suits for women
Reiss
Tap into that 70s vibe with this three-piece suit. If you don’t want all the extra coverage a suit brings, then just wear the waistcoat for a laidback look that still has polish. Plus, the flared trousers offer a flattering finish on the leg. Keep it retro and finish with a white ankle boot.
Alexander McQueen
Just because you’re choosing to suit up, doesn’t mean you can forgo some luxurious lace fabric. Guaranteed to add some romance to your look, the lace detailing on this set gives a nod to tradition while delivering a dose of drama too. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Alexander McQueen.
Coast
Soften the silhouette with this breezy wide-leg trouser and blazer combo from Coast. Paired with a simple cami underneath, it’s a minimalist look with maximum impact. Add structure by keeping the button fastened and waft your way onto that dancefloor.
Frankie Shop
With a relaxed oversized blazer, cool brides will love this contemporary design, ideal for city weddings. The flattering high-waist and straight leg cut ensure these trousers will work just as well on their own too, meaning you’ll get plenty of wear out of them after the big day’s over.
Warbrobe.NYC
Wardrobe.NYC. has really nailed modern suiting with this fitted hourglass blazer and straight-leg trouser. But it’s the stirrup trousers that really give it that extra edge. Embrace the design and team with a vibrant shoe to add a pop of colour to the all-white look.
Zara
Suiting has gone mainstream making it easy to snag a stylish suit on the high street. Zara has delivered the goods with this statement blazer and trouser combo. The round neck and luxe gold button fastenings, finished with bell sleeves make it a wedding winner. Wear it down the aisle or as a second outfit during the reception.
Selected Femme
Cream offers a more lowkey alternative to white and relaxed brides will love this pared-back co-ord that won’t blow the budget. Perfect for a destination wedding or a more casual reception, keep the look tonal and team with delicate gold jewellery and tan accessories.
Mango
These side slit trousers from Mango help to enhance the flared silhouette and offer another excuse to show off a fancy shoe. As if we needed one! In a softer ecru shade, the blazer has a straight design with shoulder-pad detailing for a dramatic finish.
Ghost
Not only do Ghost’s wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses hit the mark but they’ve mastered the bridal suit too. Made from satin-back crepe, the wide-leg trousers have the effect of a maxi skirt with the ease of a trouser. The blazer meanwhile has lightly padded shoulders and a tailored fit for a timeless aesthetic.
Aggi
The angular shoulders make this two-piece stand out – perfect for making your head-turning entrance. Thanks to the tailored structure and secure fastenings, it’s easy to wear the jacket without the blouse underneath, although a silky cami would work if you do want the coverage. The belted trousers have a flattering tapered leg that you’ll want to wear again and again.
Saint Laurent
Understated and elegant, this suit embodies the modern bride. The silk satin collar elevates the blazer for a luxe finish and the classic slim-fit trousers ensure the two-piece will stand the test of time. Touch on tradition and wear with pearl jewellery.
Valentino
Take inspo from Biana Jagger’s bridal look with a skirt suit for a more classic take on the trend. Crafted from 100% silk, it feels as luxurious as it looks. Perfect if you’re not yet ready to take the plunge with full-on tailoring.
