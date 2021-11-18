wedding-suits-for-women
Fashion

12 gorgeous wedding suits for non-traditional brides

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Fancy turning your back on tradition and opting for a more modern wedding look? The bridal suit is for you. Here are the best show-stopping styles to buy now. 

Sometimes the best bridal outfits don’t involve a floor-sweeping white gown. In fact, more brides are turning their backs on tradition and opting for a modern alternative – a bridal suit.

Although nothing new –  Bianca Jagger rocked an iconic tuxedo and skirt combo back in 1971 – wedding suits for women are on the up. The shift in shopping habits over the past year that’s put comfort to the fore, mixed with our desire to be more sustainable means more brides are looking for an outfit they might actually wear more than once. That’s where the suit really comes into play. Worn together or separately, suits can be styled in a multitude of ways meaning you can wear them on your wedding day and beyond.

You may also like

The best size-inclusive winter wedding dresses to shop now

Celebrities have embraced the trend too. Millie Mackintosh had two wedding outfits, choosing to wear a suit by Parisian bridal brand Les Héroines to the registry office in 2018. Laura Whitmore also wore a 70s inspired two-piece to her wedding to Iain Stirling in 2020. 

Sophisticated and achingly cool, a powerful two-piece has all the impact of a showstopping gown while oozing an effortless, nonchalant vibe too. 

With no restricting corset or long trip-inducing train, a bridal suit also makes a delightfully comfortable wedding outfit that you can hit that dance floor all night long. Plus, they have pockets perfect for stashing your lipstick in. Need we say more?

If you’re looking to walk down the aisle in a beautiful bridal suit, then you’re in luck. There are heaps of smart suit options out there to fit every wedding budget. From designers Saint Laurent and Valentino to high street heroes Zara and Reiss, you’re bound to find a stunning suit to fall in love with. Here’s our pick of the best. 

Best wedding suits for women 

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty and courtesy of brands