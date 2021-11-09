It’s no wonder, then, that the tag for welded jewellery on TikTok has amassed more than 3 billion views worldwide as people clamour to get a piece of the blingy action.

“We want our stores to feel like playgrounds for jewellery lovers, so welding was an opportunity to take this to the next level,” says Astrid & Miyu’s founder, Connie Nam. “Since it launched, our welding service has steadily grown in popularity and this year has had a huge surge in Gen Z customers thanks to TikTok.”

Indeed, in the seven years since Atelier VM first established the method, all manner of brands, including Astrid & Miyu, have launched their own take on welded jewellery, proving that permanent, forever bling may well be the future.

What does the process of welding jewellery entail?

Put plainly, it is gold and silver jewellery that is securely fastened onto the body (whether it be the neck, wrist or ankle). It’s one continuous chain without a clasp, meaning the only way it can be removed is for the chain to be cut.

The process of welding jewellery also produces less waste than traditional jewellery-making does, as the chain is measured precisely to your measurements before it’s cut.