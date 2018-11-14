What to wear with cropped trousers if you want to avoid cold ankles

If you rejoiced when fashion’s obsession with skinny jeans abated and welcomed a supply of more fluid, ankle-grazing trousers into your wardrobe, we bet you’re faced with a very particular affliction right now: chilly ankles.

As the temperature drops and you leave the house in your faithful uniform of crop-flare jeans and trainers, that bit of skin exposed to the elements is probably the only thing you can think about. And it’s only going to get worse.

The solution? Well, it’s tricky on so many levels (and relegating all trousers to spring is not an option). Boots sound like a sensible idea, but marrying where they rise to with where your hemline stops is a hard equation to master – getting it ‘wrong’ might leave you looking like the fifth member of Bewitched. Socks, too, may seem an obvious fix, but nothing can kill a pair of luxe loafers like a bad sock.

This conundrum is getting to us so much that we’ve canvassed our ever-knowledgeable fashion team for their tips for covering up your ankles in style. Put these outfit combinations into practice and your (warm) ankles will be grateful.