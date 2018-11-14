What to wear with cropped trousers if you want to avoid cold ankles
Olivia Lidbury
The days of exposed ankles is officially drawing to a close. But rather than living in tights until next year, here are some savvy ways to style your favourite cropped trousers.
If you rejoiced when fashion’s obsession with skinny jeans abated and welcomed a supply of more fluid, ankle-grazing trousers into your wardrobe, we bet you’re faced with a very particular affliction right now: chilly ankles.
As the temperature drops and you leave the house in your faithful uniform of crop-flare jeans and trainers, that bit of skin exposed to the elements is probably the only thing you can think about. And it’s only going to get worse.
The solution? Well, it’s tricky on so many levels (and relegating all trousers to spring is not an option). Boots sound like a sensible idea, but marrying where they rise to with where your hemline stops is a hard equation to master – getting it ‘wrong’ might leave you looking like the fifth member of Bewitched. Socks, too, may seem an obvious fix, but nothing can kill a pair of luxe loafers like a bad sock.
This conundrum is getting to us so much that we’ve canvassed our ever-knowledgeable fashion team for their tips for covering up your ankles in style. Put these outfit combinations into practice and your (warm) ankles will be grateful.
Embrace socks of a special kind
We get it – socks are what you wear to the gym, not to look chic. But there’s a special genre of thin sock that will look good with Stan Smiths, loafers and the like. Look for a style that’s a bit weightier than a pair of opaque tights; Lurex is good because it’s slightly metallic and shows you’ve really thought about your ankle game as opposed to plumping for the aforementioned gym sock.
& Other Stories
Add a hint of glitter to a simple jeans a tee combo.
Glitter lurex ankle socks, £8, & Other Stories
Topshop
Try out a flash of animal print under a pair of ankle boots.
Burgundy zebra socks, £3.50, Topshop
Or buy into the sock boot trend
Trust us, this trend is fashion’s gift to all cropped trouser wearers (and enjoy it, because they don’t come often). Like a second skin, they will hug your lower calves snugly and slot nicely under hems with only the slightest of gaps. They’re also great for elevating stonewash jeans. What a hardworking gift, eh?
Charles & Keith
The perfect black ankle boot does exist.
Pointed toe boots, £56, Charles & Keith
By Far
These beauties also come in cream and black.
Sofia sock snake leather ankle boots, £410, By Far at net-a-porter
Wide crops + calf-high boots = pure warmth
Make slinky culottes and generously-cut wide-legs bottoms winter-worthy with a proper pair of calf boots underneath. As long as they’re not slouchy, the two should work in harmony, extending the life of your beloved white jeans into another season.
Zara
These look so good with wide leg jeans and a roll neck jumper.
Leather cowboy calf boots, £119, Zara
Brunello Cucinelli
Team these sleek kitten heels with a pair of sleek tan tonal trousers.
Leather ankle boots, £1, 170, Brunello Cucinelli at mytherea.com
Try ankle boots with ankle grazers
If you can find a pair of ankle boots that just meet the bottom of your trousers then you’ve won the warm ankle bingo (if there was such a thing). Granted, not every pair hanging in your wardrobe might possess this magical optimum length, but try shoes on at home first before making a big investment.
Isabel Marant
Pair these chunky Chelsea boots with a pair of straight leg jeans.
Celtyne leather Chelsea boots, £480, Isabel Marant at net-a-porter.com
Utërque
Add a pop of colour to any outfit with a sleek heeled ankle boot.
Red leather ankle boots, £150, Utërque
Images courtesy of Getty Images