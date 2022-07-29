Summer is in full swing, and alongside the warmer days and bluer skies, for many, the season also brings with it a much-longed-for holiday. Whether you’re bound for a trip abroad or opting for a more local affair, the idea of heading to a new destination is undeniably exciting, particularly after the last two years.

So, what should you wear for all those idyllic days spent in the sunshine? It all comes down to smart packing. According to StitchFix, about 53% of holidaymakers admit they pack items that go unworn (which is not ideal, particularly when you’re working with the limited capacity of carry-on luggage). The brand also reports that 45% of people purchase items for their summer holidays and never wear them again.