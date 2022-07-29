Want to ace summer holiday dressing? Here are 6 tips we swear by
Have a holiday on the horizon? Scroll on for our tips on how to ace summer holiday dressing.
Summer is in full swing, and alongside the warmer days and bluer skies, for many, the season also brings with it a much-longed-for holiday. Whether you’re bound for a trip abroad or opting for a more local affair, the idea of heading to a new destination is undeniably exciting, particularly after the last two years.
So, what should you wear for all those idyllic days spent in the sunshine? It all comes down to smart packing. According to StitchFix, about 53% of holidaymakers admit they pack items that go unworn (which is not ideal, particularly when you’re working with the limited capacity of carry-on luggage). The brand also reports that 45% of people purchase items for their summer holidays and never wear them again.
Our advice is to opt for items that are versatile and can be worn for multiple occasions – think breezy cotton dresses, linen shirts and midi skirts. If you’re going to make a purchase, don’t stray too far from your everyday personal style. This way you’re bound to wear the item again.
If you want to experiment a little with your holiday aesthetic, why not try renting? This is becoming an increasingly popular option for sustainably-conscious holidaymakers. In fact, Victoria Prew, CEO of fashion rental platform Hurr, reports that the company has seen a 240% increase year on year of people renting for holidays instead of buying something they’ll wear only once.
If you’re looking for some summer holiday styling tips, keep scrolling for what to wear on vacation.
Pack items you can wear more than once
When it comes to packing for a holiday, versatility is essential, especially if you’re only taking carry-on luggage. Packing items that you can wear multiple times – styled in multiple ways – will help you feel like you have more choice within your limited selection.
A silk scarf, for example, can be worn as a top in the evening or a hair accessory at the beach during the day. Now that’s the kind of hardworking wardrobe staple that deserves a spot in your suitcase.
Embrace the diversity of dresses
Whether linen or cotton, mini or maxi, dresses are undeniably holiday hero items. Dresses are versatile enough to take you just about anywhere and (depending on the silhouette you choose) can be one of the most comfortable items in your suitcase.
Pair your dresses alongside strappy flats for day or opt for a block heel sandal to maintain your balance while traipsing through cobblestone streets.
Don’t be afraid to mix and match
When on holidays, our wardrobes are much more limited than in our everyday lives, and that’s why you shouldn’t be afraid to have fun with styling and play around with the items at your disposal.
Embrace mixed prints and unique colour pairings. This will ensure your holiday outfits have personality. We love the printed dress and floral hat combo above.
A basket bag just became your best friend
Whether you’re exploring a new city or lounging by the beach, a basket bag is the ultimate holiday plus-one. The item is necessary to carry all the essentials and instantly evokes a holiday vibe, thanks to its woven raffia style.
Available in a number of different shapes and sizes, a larger tote will be the more practical option for full-day activities, while a miniature style is perfect for balmy evenings.
Style up your shorts
While shorts are obviously a vacation staple, we advise packing a pair that can easily be dressed up or down. For example, tailored linen shorts could easily be worn to the beach over swimwear and then restyled for dinner with a chic blouse and mule.
It’s all about making the most of the items in your suitcase and having your wardrobe work double-time.
Stay sun smart
Aside from the factor 50+, staying sun smart also comes down to the kind of items you wear. Of course, there’s a way to be sun safe while still looking chic. Whether you opt for a designer bucket hat (à la the Jacquemus above), a wide-brim straw hat or even a simple cap, you’ll never regret having a hat on hand.
Our tip? Wide-brim straw iterations will work best alongside midi and maxi dresses for long, leisurely lunches, while bucket hats or caps are more suited to the beach.
