You know the feeling: the act of staring blankly into your wardrobe as it glares vacuously back at you. It doesn’t matter whether yours is bursting at the seams or stripped back and barely-there, the predicament of feeling like you have nothing to wear, when you at least have something to wear, isn’t a novelty.

The idea, of course, seems ridiculous in concept. In front of you, you have a wardrobe full of clothes, a bounty of sartorial options to slip on and into, yet why can we not shake the feeling that we’re lacking?