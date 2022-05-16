While going through the process of interviewing for a new job can undoubtedly be stressful (hello, imposter syndrome!), one of the most anxiety-inducing elements of your preparations is often deciding what to wear.

Depending on the industry you work in, the outfit you’re likely to wear to a job interview can vary dramatically, though generally, it is best to try and strike a balance between professionalism and personal style. You want to show off an element of your personality, while still remaining within the parameters of the expected attire at the workplace you are interviewing for.