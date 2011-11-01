Fashion

What to wear to a winter wedding

Whilst spring and summer are traditionally wedding season, many brides brave the cold for a romantic winter affair. But don't freeze in a pretty but flimsy frock - stay warm and stylish with our edit of the best outfits and accessories for wedding guests. Whether you're off to the country for a lavish rural wedding, or need a simpler outfit for a chic city ceremony, here's what to wear to their big day.

    Skinny sparkle belt, £20, bananarepublic.co.uk

    Alice + Olivia metallic top, £175, harveynichols.com

    Jacquard skirt, £50, asos.com

    Cobalt wrap, £35, coast-stores.com

    Vivienne Westwood printed dress, £495, liberty.co.uk

    Satin gloves with bow, £35, corneliajames.com

    Charlotte Olympia satin shoes, £595, selfridges.com

    Krista K embroidered collar, £351.50, boticca.com

    Halston Heritage maxi dress, £455, net-a-porter.com

    Beaded clutch, £60, coast-stores.com

    Knitted collar, £49, hobbs.co.uk

    Lizzie McQuade velvet opera, £35, boticca.com

    Sequinned t-shirt, £105, karenmillen.com

    Pleated sun ray skirt, £169, hobbs.co.uk

    Jennifer Behr crystal headband, £168, sophiescloset.com

    Spot sequin dress, £199, jaeger.co.uk

    Ruffled wrap, £30, johnlewis.com

    £79, jigsaw-online.com

    Burberry London chiffon dress, £450, net-a-porter.com

    Embellished hair band, £42.50, mango.com

    Spot dress, £49.90, mango.com

    Pearl link necklace, £225, lkbennett.com

    Sequin crop jacket, £39.99, newlook.com

    Diane Von Furstenburg gold dress, £1,279, matchesfashion.com

    Bespoke Marano clutch, £350, anyahindmarch.com

    Gold and mesh sandals, £75, office.co.uk

    Lambswool ruffle scarf, £79, marksandspencer.com

    Cacharel printed dress, £580, brownsfashion.com

    Embellished shrug, £50, oasis-stores.com

    Printed maxi dress, £60, next.co.uk

    Glitter ballet pumps, £50, office.co.uk

    Crochet top, £39.99, zara.com

    T by Alexander Wang velvet skirt, £265, harveynichols.com

    Issa dress £725, harrods.com

    Silver clutch, £79.99, zara.com

    Patchwork heels, £69.99, zara.com

    Shift dress, £185, topshop.com

    Suede Mary Janes, £65, topshop.com

    Roksanda Illincic at Debenhams, £199, debenhams.com

    Grey embellished dress, £99, wallis.co.uk

    Art Deco earrings, £16.50, topshop.com

    Blue chiffon dress, £65, warehouse.co.uk

    Lanvin pochette, £170, selfridges.com