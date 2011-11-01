What to wear to a winter wedding
Whilst spring and summer are traditionally wedding season, many brides brave the cold for a romantic winter affair. But don't freeze in a pretty but flimsy frock - stay warm and stylish with our edit of the best outfits and accessories for wedding guests. Whether you're off to the country for a lavish rural wedding, or need a simpler outfit for a chic city ceremony, here's what to wear to their big day.
Sheepskin jacket, £398, jigsaw-online.com
Donna Karen dress, £1,555, matchesfashion.com
Gucci clutch, £825, net-a-porter.com
Metallic courts, £35.98, aldo-shoes.com
Faux fur stole, £160, liberty.co.uk
Polka dot dress, £225, lkbennett.com
Cashca cashmere gloves, £70, harveynichols.com
£125, karenmillen.co.uk
Club Monaco felt hat, £130 brownsfashion.com
Feather bolero, £69.60, mango.co.uk
Navy maxi-dress, £250, whistles.co.uk
Corsage headband, £14, accessorize.com
Skinny sparkle belt, £20, bananarepublic.co.uk
Alice + Olivia metallic top, £175, harveynichols.com
Jacquard skirt, £50, asos.com
Cobalt wrap, £35, coast-stores.com
Vivienne Westwood printed dress, £495, liberty.co.uk
Satin gloves with bow, £35, corneliajames.com
Charlotte Olympia satin shoes, £595, selfridges.com
Krista K embroidered collar, £351.50, boticca.com
Halston Heritage maxi dress, £455, net-a-porter.com
Beaded clutch, £60, coast-stores.com
Knitted collar, £49, hobbs.co.uk
Lizzie McQuade velvet opera, £35, boticca.com
Sequinned t-shirt, £105, karenmillen.com
Pleated sun ray skirt, £169, hobbs.co.uk
Jennifer Behr crystal headband, £168, sophiescloset.com
Spot sequin dress, £199, jaeger.co.uk
Ruffled wrap, £30, johnlewis.com
£79, jigsaw-online.com
Burberry London chiffon dress, £450, net-a-porter.com
Embellished hair band, £42.50, mango.com
Spot dress, £49.90, mango.com
Pearl link necklace, £225, lkbennett.com
Sequin crop jacket, £39.99, newlook.com
Diane Von Furstenburg gold dress, £1,279, matchesfashion.com
Bespoke Marano clutch, £350, anyahindmarch.com
Gold and mesh sandals, £75, office.co.uk
Lambswool ruffle scarf, £79, marksandspencer.com
Cacharel printed dress, £580, brownsfashion.com
Embellished shrug, £50, oasis-stores.com
Printed maxi dress, £60, next.co.uk
Glitter ballet pumps, £50, office.co.uk
Crochet top, £39.99, zara.com
T by Alexander Wang velvet skirt, £265, harveynichols.com
Issa dress £725, harrods.com
Silver clutch, £79.99, zara.com
Patchwork heels, £69.99, zara.com
Shift dress, £185, topshop.com
Suede Mary Janes, £65, topshop.com
Roksanda Illincic at Debenhams, £199, debenhams.com
Grey embellished dress, £99, wallis.co.uk
Art Deco earrings, £16.50, topshop.com
Blue chiffon dress, £65, warehouse.co.uk
Lanvin pochette, £170, selfridges.com