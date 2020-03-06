What to wear to a job interview: the Stylist guide to dressing for success
Not sure what to wear for that big job interview? Whether it’s for a creative role, a formal corporate position or a casual chat, here are nine outfits to make the best impression.
Whether you’ve landed an interview for your dream role or you’re making a career change, how you present yourself is crucial to making the best first impression on your prospective employer. Even if you’re interviewing for a promotion rather than changing companies, the right interview outfit is key to boosting your confidence because ultimately you want to feel like the best version of yourself..
You wouldn’t copy and paste the same CV into every job application, and similarly tailoring your outfit to the role is key to nailing interview dressing. While a round of interviews in a corporate setting might call for sharp, classic suiting, a creative role allows for a more freedom in your choice of clothing. Then there’s the sartorial minefield of a casual interview over a coffee, it’s relaxed but you still want to assert that you are serious about the position.
If you’re wondering what to wear to a job interview, don’t panic. We’ve found nine flawless outfits to work for three different interview scenarios.
Like you would read over your CV or practice your pitch, wear your outfit at home first to get used to the fit and to make sure you feel comfortable and confident in it. From a practical point of view consider your materials. A silk alternative to a cotton shirt will ensure you arrive crease free and breathable trouser fabrics means you won’t overheat in a stuffy meeting room.
With your interview outfit sorted, your mind is clear to focus to staying calm, practicing the key points you want to hit and letting your skills and experience shine through.
The Corporate Suit
When it comes to corporate interviews, the rules are clear - a smart jacket and trouser suit paired with a blouse or crisp shirting are essential. Selecting the right suit is key to boosting your confidence and getting yourself in the mindset for success, so don’t dig out the old suit that’s hidden at the back of your wardrobe, instead, invest in the chic tailored separates that leave you feeling ready to conquer the room.
The Kooples
Opt for a classic approach to interview dressing with a black blazer and tailored trousers. This structured wool jacket feels appropriately formal, especially when fastened over a white shirt. Show a touch of personality by adding a colourful pocket square to the breast pocket.
Arket
Crisp white shirting always feels right for a job interview. Can’t decide which style to go for? You can never go wrong with a straight but slim-fit style.
Zara
If you aren’t used to wearing traditional suiting, then the formality of a button-through blazer can feel a little too much. Stay in your comfort zone while still looking smart by pairing a structured black jacket with lightly-tailored trousers.
The Kooples
An elevated interpretation of the classic white shirt, this cotton and silk blend button-down shirt looks chic and feels luxurious enough to provide a serious confidence boost.
Mango
A navy pinstripe is the stuff of workwear tradition, and for good reason. This timeless style always feels business ready - exactly what you need to get you in that interview state of mind.
Joseph
This silk blouse strikes the perfect balance between smart and chic. The elongated cuffs will add interest to navy suiting when seem peaking out from a blazer cuff. Best of all, it won’t crinkle if folded in a travel bag.
The Creative Interview
Dressing for a creative role in a start-up or media setting can be an exhausting prospect. How do you showcase your personality while still looking appropriately professional? The solution? A fashion-forward suit. Stick to the classic two-piece suit formula and then experiment with colour and cut, keep things chic with a camel suit or go all-out with a brightly coloured suit that will make you stand out from the other candidates, for all the right reasons.
Bonus: these bold designs are pieces you’ll love to wear long after you’ve accepted the job offer.
Bottega Veneta
The camel blazer may be a classic, but Bottega Veneta’s version is something we’ve never seen before. The two-tone cuffs, origami-effect breast pocket and gold hook fastening make this suit a timeless piece that will wow in the office and at evening events for years to come.
Shop Bottega Veneta contrast-panel belted single-breasted blazer at Matches Fashion, £1,915
Bottega Veneta
Reiss
This sleeveless silk camisole will look chic and sophisticated when worn under a blazer. Master tonal dressing by layering warm shade of mocha with a camel suit for a smart look with serious style kudos.
Acne Studios
Acne Studios have ripped up the suiting rule book with this stand-out design. Fresh from the spring/summer 2020 runway, this peach corduroy suit will make an impactful first impression.
& Other Stories
If you’re opting for a colourful suit, keep the look business appropriate by adding an understated shirt in a neutral tone. Khaki is a fashion-forward choice that feels smart enough to work in place of a classic white style.
Topshop
This mint check pattern is a fresh makeover for the traditional double-breasted suit. Wear your blazer over over a white t-shirt instead of a button-down for a less formal approach to suiting that still feels smart enough to pass muster.
Re/Done Originals
This boxy white t-shirt is a wardrobe staple. Layer yours under a statement blazer to make your interview suiting feel slightly more informal.
The informal interview
Putting candidates at ease is key to getting their best which is why more and more employers are going for a more informal approach to interviews. A relaxed interview over a coffee may sound more appealing than a The Apprentice style boardroom review, but what exactly does when wear to look suitably casual but still serious about the role?
Suiting is too formal, instead look for cool separates that hit the sweet spot between laidback and chic. A structured shirt feels informal in a vibrant shade of green while an exaggerated lace trim adds interest to a classic white shirt. Throw a pair of fitted vegan leather trousers into the mix and there you have the perfect professional outfit that doesn’t look out of place in a relaxed startup setting.
Rejina Pyo
With mismatched buttons and contrast stitching, this boxy shirt is full of design interest. Wear it tucked in to neutral-toned trousers for look that is equal parts polished and cool.
Nanushka
Alexander McQueen
Prefer to play it safe when it comes to colour? The white shirt is a wardrobe classic for good reason, and this lace trimmed design with an exaggerated waterfall hem is the perfect fashion-forward alternative to traditional office ready shirting.
Shop Alexander McQueen lace-trimmed cotton shirt at My Theresa, £790
Veronica Beard
Ganni
A subtly frilled collar and oversized fit make this striped shirt feel fun, while the tailoring inspired details lends a touch of seriousness. Going for a creative role? Then why not keep things cool with a pair of wide-leg jeans in a vintage-look distressed wash.
