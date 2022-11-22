As much as you might want to spend the foreseeable future ensconced in a blanket binge-watching The White Lotus (girls’ trip to Taormina, anyone?), the reality for many of us is that the office is calling. While business requirements to be in the office have varied since our steady return to normality post-lockdown, for some, our weekly appearances in the office have caused something of a sartorial catastrophe.

Which is precisely why it seems timely to extol the virtues of the one go-to outfit I’ve worn on repeat throughout previous winters (outfit repeating is a way of life), one which I intend on wearing again this year, too. This is an outfit that maintains all of the cosiness we now demand of our clothes while still being socially acceptable to wear out in public – and particularly around your CEO.