What to wear to the office in winter 2022
Dressing for the office in winter is a sartorial quagmire. This is how to do it the fashion editor-approved way.
As much as you might want to spend the foreseeable future ensconced in a blanket binge-watching The White Lotus (girls’ trip to Taormina, anyone?), the reality for many of us is that the office is calling. While business requirements to be in the office have varied since our steady return to normality post-lockdown, for some, our weekly appearances in the office have caused something of a sartorial catastrophe.
Which is precisely why it seems timely to extol the virtues of the one go-to outfit I’ve worn on repeat throughout previous winters (outfit repeating is a way of life), one which I intend on wearing again this year, too. This is an outfit that maintains all of the cosiness we now demand of our clothes while still being socially acceptable to wear out in public – and particularly around your CEO.
We start our go-to winter office outfit with a crewneck jumper. It doesn’t matter if it’s slouchy or fitted, just that its neckline is rounded. Next, we add a wide-leg trouser. My current go-to is a pair of twill Acne Studios wide-leg trousers, but my others on rotation have been snapped up from Hush, Serena Bute and Tommy Hilfiger. At a recent party, a friend pointed to the killer pair of wide-leg trousers she was wearing and whispered “H&M” to me, proof that the high street stalwart is one of fashion’s best-kept secrets for wide-legged wonders. To finish, garnish the look with box-fresh trainers and a boxy coat.
Given that searches for ‘office outfits’ on TikTok have surpassed 50 million, with casual ensembles proving the most popular on the app, this is a simple outfit equation that is comfortable (there’s nothing like a wide-leg trouser) but doesn’t compromise on style. For days when I have plans after work, I wear a T-shirt underneath my crewneck jumper and simply whip it off in the office loos before adding a pair of ra-ra earrings and a slick of red lipstick.
In short, dressing for the office in winter is about making your clothes work hard for you – and that’s precisely what we’re encouraging here.
Images: Getty