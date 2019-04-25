8 vegan leather bags that look as good as they will make you feel
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
From break out new brands to old favourites, shopping for a new season vegan bag never felt this good.
There was a moment in time when listening to friends talk about being vegan was considered a chore. But the world is moving ever-forward and with it, so is veganism.
We are more aware than ever that so many aspects of our earth, including the animals used to make our accessories, are on a tipping point. Fashion brands have taken heed of this message in 2019 more than ever before, and brands like Chanel, Gucci, Burberry and Versace no longer working with exotic animal skins.
Other brands are taking that ethos a step further by only offering vegan leather options when it comes to their accessories. And these aren’t just any old brands, these are some of fashion’s most prolific, most desired brands like Stella McCartney and Nanushka.
So, whether you’ve been plant-based for a number of years, or just feel like doing something good for the world, Stylist has rounded up the bags guaranteed to make you look and feel better.
Nanushka knotted leather shoulder bag
Nanushka has been holding court as one of the buzziest brands for quite some time, teetering on the edge of cult status and much of that has to do with their super cool offering of vegan leather accessories.
Knotted leather shoulder bag, £330, Nanushka at net-a-porter.com
Matt & Nat backpack
Leading the marketplace in vegan accessories is Matt & Nat who have long being champions of the cause. If it’s practicality you’re after look no further than their backpack with adjustable straps and big enough for a 13” inch laptop.
Green backpack, £130, Matt & Nat
Stella McCartney canvas tote
When it comes to designer vegan handbags, Stella McCartney hold the OG spot constantly delivering animal friendly options we want to wear like this canvas tote with faux-leather trimmed edges.
Canvas tote bag, £635, Stella McCartney
Sole Society weekend bag
Turns out vegan bags aren’t just restricted to everyday, take your ethos and run with it towards your weekend with this overnight bag.
Vegan weekend bag, £70, Sole Society
Hozen canteen bag
Occasion season is upon us and we all know no outfit is complete without the right accessories, Hozen have got you covered.
Circular bag, £300, Hozen
V by Townsley tote bag
Add a splash of colour to your workwear wardrobe with the V by Townsley tote bag made by Japanese vegan leather.
Multi-strap tote bag, £370, V by Townsley
Wilby leopard print bag
Made from cork, this leopard print cross-body from Wilby doesn’t compromise on style or substance.
Leopard print bag, £80, Wilby
Mashu Aura Riviera bag
With its structured shape and Greek inspired handles, Mashu’s Aura Riviera ticks all the boxes for a spring accessories update.
Top handle bag, £365, Mashu Aura Riviera
Images: courtesy of brands