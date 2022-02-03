But it doesn’t stop there. As the brand fast approaches the year anniversary of its hard launch in April 2021, Rangecroft is preparing to debut a series of new and innovative functions within the Whering app.

“The vision from the beginning has been about creating a circular marketplace,” she explains. “So, when somebody thinks ‘Where do I go to buy organic basics?’ I can do that on the Whering marketplace. ‘Where do I do chemical free dry cleaning that comes to your house and picks up your stuff?’ I can do it with Oxyfresh on the Whering services page.”

Resale will be launched later in the year, along with collaborations, and focusing on galvanising Whering’s community of conscious fashion lovers, all of which Rangecroft is ready and waiting for. “The most exciting thing about Whering is really looking at the lifecycle of a piece of clothing, and basically being able to use the app as a system that can transfer that ownership through people and through time.”

For anybody looking to break the unconscious habits of a lifetime, Whering’s services are simple and style-focused. Take the headache and guilt out of enjoying fashion.