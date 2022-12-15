All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
There are over 2,000 fashionable finds to choose from, but these were our favourites.
We are well and truly into our winter wardrobes now, donning puffer coats, toasty turtlenecks and winter boots to warm up in these Baltic conditions.
But it’s also around this time of year when we may start to notice our favourite jumper is starting to fray, our denim is looking a little dreary, and none of our coats are quite warm enough to see us through the snow.
So the Whistles winter sale couldn’t come soon enough, with a huge range of knitwear, coats, dresses and more to elevate our everyday looks. After all, we’re sure we don’t have to remind you of the joy that comes from wearing a new jumper.
Our personal sale highlights include a gorgeous green sequin skirt, a blue checked cardi and a rather dashing red trapeze dress that is sure to be a favourite in your wardrobe all year round and will work wonders with a pair of knee-high boots.
And, with over 2,000 items included in the seasonal sale, we’re sure there is something to suit everybody. We’ve hand-picked our 11 favourite finds to give you a head start.
Whistles Nelly trapeze dress
A red dress is the standout star of any wardrobe, and this tiered, voluminous trapeze style is perfect for almost any occasion. Whether you’re wearing it to work, a party or even to the beach, it’s sure to be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe.
Whistles authentic Alba turn up jean
A great pair of jeans will be a lifelong staple, and this Whistles pair is currently at the top of our wishlist. In a light-wash denim, they will work all year round, whether paired with boots and a baggy jumper or simple sandals, and the high-rolled hem adds extra detail to the design.
Whistles Suki checked cardigan
A classic cardi can never go amiss, and this checked find is incredibly cute. Made from 100% cotton, it’s sure to be soft and snuggly while adding a nice style twist to basic block colours.
Whistles black velvet curved hem mini skirt
Velvet is a fabric that really comes into its own in winter, warming up even the likes of a mini skirt. But, when paired with a chunky knit and boots, it’s sure to work wonders all year round.
Whistles Lydia quilted jacket
Quilted jackets shot to fame a couple of years ago, and they still dominate as a style star today. This pale yellow pick is perfect when paired with dark-wash denim and is made from recycled polyester, so it’s a more planet-friendly pick too.
Whistles Clover floral silk mix skirt
We’re huge fans of floral dresses and skirts. Made from a silk blend with a metallic thread, this skirt is airy with a sheen that’s sure to catch the light. Pair with the matching top or a cream, pink or black jumper to warm it up for winter.
Whistles check wool blend jumper
’Tis the season for jumpers, and this cream and beige checked pattern is one of our favourite finds. Crafted from a RWS-certified wool blend, it’s sure to be cosy, comfy and makes a great change from the standard cream knits.
Whistles blue Amber midi dress
In a bold blue, this dress is just beautiful. The midi length, square neck and puffed sleeves make it perfect for more formal occasions, yet it can be pared back with a pair of white trusty trainers too.
Whistles classic wool check overshirt
A checked shirt is sure to become an everyday essential, and this cream version is no exception. Pair with a tonal outfit as pictured, and layer up with jumpers, jackets and even a simple T-shirt.
Whistles sequin column skirt
A sequin skirt is sure to go down a treat at this time of year, whether paired with a simple black T-shirt or the matching sequin shirt. But sequins can actually be worn year-round with the right styling, such as pairing it back with trainers and boots for a more laidback look.
Whistles herringbone smart wool coat
Winter coats are, of course, at the top of our wishlist right now as we snuggle up to battle through the snow, and this beige find fits the brief perfectly. The straight-cut shape works for any formal occasion, while the oatmeal shade suits almost any outfit.
Images: courtesy of Whistles